Bloomington - On May 17, five-time Olympic gold medalist swimmer Nathan Adrian competed at the TYR Pro Swim Series in Bloomington, Indiana.

This marked Adrian's first swim race following his treatments for testicular cancer. Towards the end of April of 2019, Adrian had revealed that his PET scans came back "clean."

Adrian finished in fourth place in the men's 100 meter freestyle race with a time of 49.31 seconds, yet it showcased his indomitable spirit and ambition.

"No, it wasn't first but it certainly beats sitting at home watching from the couch. #backinthewater #teamspeedo," Adrian tweeted to his fans and followers.

Zach Apple came in first place with a time of 48.76 seconds and Blake Pieroni finished in second place with 48.86 seconds. Also, Robert Howard claimed third place with a time of 49.09 seconds.

Adrian is an ambassador of the USA Swimming Foundation.

This TYR Pro Swim Series in Indiana runs until May 19, 2019.