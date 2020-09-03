Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Sports Lausanne - World record holder pole vaulter Mondo Duplantis had a spectacular performance yesterday at the Wanda Diamond League event in Lausanne, Switzerland. He left two-time world champion and Olympic bronze medalist, Mondo Duplantis competing in Lausanne 2020 Joerg Oegerli This marked the first time that two men cleared 6.02 meters in the same pole vault competition, which is quite an accomplishment. Mondo Duplantis competing in Lausanne 2020 Joerg Oegerli Earlier this year, as Mondo Duplantis competing at Lausanne 2020 Joerg Oegerli Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Mondo Duplantis competing in Lausanne 2020 Joerg Oegerli Duplantis was able to clear 6.07 meters on his first attempt in the men's pole vault competition, which is a new world-leading mark and an outdoor personal best for the 20-year-old Swedish pole vaulter. He also took one attempt at 6.15 meters for a new outdoor world record (in an effort to eclipse Sergey Bubka's world record of 6.14 meters), prior to retiring from this competition with a huge victory.He left two-time world champion and Olympic bronze medalist, Sam Kendricks , in second place with a clearance of 6.02 meters.This marked the first time that two men cleared 6.02 meters in the same pole vault competition, which is quite an accomplishment.Earlier this year, as Digital Journal reported , Duplantis shattered two indoor pole vault world records in back-to-back weeks (at 6.17 meters and 6.18 meters respectively).Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Mondo Duplantis this past May while quarantined during the COVID-19 pandemic. More about mondo duplantis, lausanne, diamond league, Sam Kendricks mondo duplantis lausanne diamond league Sam Kendricks