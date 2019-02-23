Special By By Markos Papadatos 33 mins ago in Sports Fayetteville - On February 22, teen pole vaulter Mondo Duplantis had a major milestone to celebrate. He set a new collegiate record in the men's pole vault. With this impressive jump, Duplantis reclaims his world-leading mark this indoor season in the men's pole vault. He was able to surpass Duplantis told reporters that it was "fantastic" for him to achieve this mark. He had the collegiate record in the back of his mind throughout his SEC Indoors Championship competition. His first goal was to claim the gold medal, and once he conquered that, he subsequently attempted the collegiate record and cleared it successfully. This is a new personal best for Duplantis at the indoor track and field level. His previous personal best was 5.88 meters. At the outdoor level, his personal best is 6.05 meters, which he accomplished last summer at the European Championships. Read More: Duplantis was able to clear 5.92 meters at the SEC Indoors Championship hosted in Fayetteville, Arkansas, which was enough to secure him a first place win, as well as a new collegiate (NCAA) record.With this impressive jump, Duplantis reclaims his world-leading mark this indoor season in the men's pole vault. He was able to surpass Sam Kendricks ' previous world-leading mark of 5.90 meters, by two centimeters.Duplantis told reporters that it was "fantastic" for him to achieve this mark. He had the collegiate record in the back of his mind throughout his SEC Indoors Championship competition. His first goal was to claim the gold medal, and once he conquered that, he subsequently attempted the collegiate record and cleared it successfully.This is a new personal best for Duplantis at the indoor track and field level. His previous personal best was 5.88 meters. At the outdoor level, his personal best is 6.05 meters, which he accomplished last summer at the European Championships. Mondo Duplantis chatted with Digital Journal this past December about his plans for the future. More about mondo duplantis, Sam Kendricks, pole vault, collegiate record mondo duplantis Sam Kendricks pole vault collegiate record