Duplantis
was able to clear 5.87 meters on his second attempt, which is a world-leading mark in the men's pole vault. This was Duplantis' first college home meet, and it was a school record and facility record at the Carl Maddox Field House in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
Pole vaulter Devin King came in second place with 5.52 meters, and Kyle Baudoin finished in third place with a jump of 5.07 meters.
In December of 2018, Duplantis
took home the "Rising Star" trophy at the IAAF World Athlete of the Year Awards. In the summer of 2018, Duplantis won the gold medal at the European Championships with a personal best and world junior record of 6.05 meters.
