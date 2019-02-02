Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: Mondo Duplantis sets world-leading mark with 5.87 meters Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     44 mins ago in Sports
Baton Rouge - Reigning European champion and teen pole vaulter Mondo Duplantis is off to a great start in the indoor track and field season of 2019.
Duplantis was able to clear 5.87 meters on his second attempt, which is a world-leading mark in the men's pole vault. This was Duplantis' first college home meet, and it was a school record and facility record at the Carl Maddox Field House in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
Pole vaulter Devin King came in second place with 5.52 meters, and Kyle Baudoin finished in third place with a jump of 5.07 meters.
In December of 2018, Duplantis took home the "Rising Star" trophy at the IAAF World Athlete of the Year Awards. In the summer of 2018, Duplantis won the gold medal at the European Championships with a personal best and world junior record of 6.05 meters.
To learn more about Mondo Duplantis, follow him on Instagram and on Twitter.
Read More: Digital Journal chatted with Mondo Duplantis in December of 2018 about his plans for this year.
More about mondo duplantis, pole vaulter, track and field, pole vault
 
Sports Video
Latest News
Top News
Sudan's PM says voice of demonstrators should be 'respected'
Foxconn's about-face on Wisconsin factory met with skepticism
Snopes drops fact checking arrangement with Facebook
Venezuelan air force general declares allegiance to Guaido: video
FedEx worker found dead in Illinois as temperatures plummet
GM restructuring puts thousands of auto-parts jobs in jeopardy
Cannabis industry boosts demand for jobs
Iran in 'successful test' of new cruise missile on revolution anniversary
Review: Donna Missal releases beautiful 'This Time' album Special
Jordan Wright of City of Sound talks new EP and technology Special