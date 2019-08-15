Special By By Markos Papadatos 24 mins ago in Sports Gwangju - American swimmer Michael Andrew reflected on his experience at the 2019 World Championships in Gwangju in his latest vlog on his YouTube channel. He gave his fans and viewers a tour of the competition pool, the dorms where they stayed and the Dining Hall. He opened up about his successes, which included setting several new personal bests, and even aiding in Team USA to win the silver medal in the 4×100 meter medley relay, however, he acknowledged that he felt he could have done better. Andrew shared that these World Championships were quite the learning experience and he is extremely "motivated" for the future. Since the 50 meter breaststroke, 50 meter backstroke and 50 meter butterfly are not Olympic events, he revealed that he will be shifting more of his focus on the 200 meter individual medley (IM), and he will be hitting the weight room more often. He will be competing for the New York Breakers, as part of the new International Swimming League. Tina Andrew serves as the General Manager of the New York Breakers. To learn more about professional swimmer For more information on the New York Breakers, check out their As Digital Journal reported , Andrew made history at the 2019 FINA World Championships in Gwangju, as he made it in the 50 meter finals of all four strokes.He gave his fans and viewers a tour of the competition pool, the dorms where they stayed and the Dining Hall. He opened up about his successes, which included setting several new personal bests, and even aiding in Team USA to win the silver medal in the 4×100 meter medley relay, however, he acknowledged that he felt he could have done better.Andrew shared that these World Championships were quite the learning experience and he is extremely "motivated" for the future. Since the 50 meter breaststroke, 50 meter backstroke and 50 meter butterfly are not Olympic events, he revealed that he will be shifting more of his focus on the 200 meter individual medley (IM), and he will be hitting the weight room more often.He will be competing for the New York Breakers, as part of the new International Swimming League. Tina Andrew serves as the General Manager of the New York Breakers.To learn more about professional swimmer Michael Andrew , follow him on Instagram For more information on the New York Breakers, check out their official homepage More about Michael Andrew, gwangju, Swimmer, American, World championships Michael Andrew gwangju Swimmer American World championships