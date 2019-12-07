Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Sports On December 1, world champion swimmer Michael Andrew has posted his latest video on his YouTube channel, which deals with his Olympic Media Day. The world-class swimmer was afforded the opportunity to spend a full day filming with NBC and its partners leading up the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo. He shared what happens in the production behind-the-scenes. Towards the end of the photoshoot, one of the neatest moments, was when he meets a puppy dog named Andrea, and subsequently takes photos with the dog as he recalls his experiences with his own dog at home. "What an incredible day," Andrew exclaimed, prior to thanking USA Swimming and NBC Olympics. "It was an awesome experience for me," he admitted. This year, To learn more about American swimmer Michael Andrew, follow him on Andrew takes his fans and viewers through his Olympic Media Day with NBC, which was packed with photoshoots and interviews.The world-class swimmer was afforded the opportunity to spend a full day filming with NBC and its partners leading up the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo. He shared what happens in the production behind-the-scenes.Towards the end of the photoshoot, one of the neatest moments, was when he meets a puppy dog named Andrea, and subsequently takes photos with the dog as he recalls his experiences with his own dog at home. "What an incredible day," Andrew exclaimed, prior to thanking USA Swimming and NBC Olympics. "It was an awesome experience for me," he admitted.This year, Andrew was a part of the inaugural International Swimming League (ISL), where he served as Vice-Captain of the New York Breakers. His father, Peter Andrew, served as the Head Coach and his mother, Tina Andrew , was the General Manager of the team.To learn more about American swimmer Michael Andrew, follow him on Instagram More about Michael Andrew, Olympic, Swimmer, new york breakers, Nbc Michael Andrew Olympic Swimmer new york breakers Nbc