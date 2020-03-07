On March 7, Andrew set a new personal best in the men's 200 meter individual medley (IM), where he clocked 1:56.83, leaving Andrew Seliskar in second place with a time of 1:58.01.
"This 200 I.M. is the biggest swim for me of the weekend," Andrew acknowledged. He noted that they have been working a lot in this race in particular. He knew he wanted to get under 1:57. "I was just trying to etch my name, get up there and try and make a statement to say that this is the race we’re focusing on and we’re coming for it, and I think we did a good job of that," he explained.
Andrew noted that the TYR Pro Swim Series in Iowa has been awesome and he always loves racing here. "Last year, I had a really dominant meet here. I think I won seven of my events and had a great time," he admitted.
He added that he loves the crowd, and it feels like home. "I'm a mid-west boy at heart and so I get to see a lot of people I used to race as a junior, so it's always nice to come back," he said.
As Digital Journal reported
, Andrew also won first place in the men's 100 meter breaststroke race, where he set a personal best, clocking 59.14 seconds.
In addition, Andrew
earned a personal best in the men's 100 meter butterfly race with a time of 51.33 seconds and finished in second place right behind Caeleb Dressel (50.92 seconds).