Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Sports Des Moines - This weekend, American swimmer Michael Andrew has many reasons to celebrate. He was victorious in many races at the TYR Pro Swim Series in Des Moines, Iowa. "This 200 I.M. is the biggest swim for me of the weekend," Andrew acknowledged. He noted that they have been working a lot in this race in particular. He knew he wanted to get under 1:57. "I was just trying to etch my name, get up there and try and make a statement to say that this is the race we're focusing on and we're coming for it, and I think we did a good job of that," he explained. Andrew noted that the TYR Pro Swim Series in Iowa has been awesome and he always loves racing here. "Last year, I had a really dominant meet here. I think I won seven of my events and had a great time," he admitted. He added that he loves the crowd, and it feels like home. "I'm a mid-west boy at heart and so I get to see a lot of people I used to race as a junior, so it's always nice to come back," he said. On March 7, Andrew set a new personal best in the men's 200 meter individual medley (IM), where he clocked 1:56.83, leaving Andrew Seliskar in second place with a time of 1:58.01. Andrew also won first place in the men's 100 meter breaststroke race, where he set a personal best, clocking 59.14 seconds. In addition, Andrew earned a personal best in the men's 100 meter butterfly race with a time of 51.33 seconds and finished in second place right behind Caeleb Dressel (50.92 seconds).