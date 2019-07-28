Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Sports Gwangju - American swimmer Michael Andrew has made history at the 2019 FINA World Championships in Gwangju, South Korea. He soared to the finals in all four 50 meter strokes. While Andrew did not advance in the semifinals in the men's 100 m breaststroke, he did participate in the men's 4×100 meter medley relay, along with Jack Conger, Zach Apple, and Matt Grevers, where they helped Team USA advance to the finals; moreover, Ryan Murphy, Andrew Wilson, Caeleb Dressel, and Nathan Adrian took home the silver medal for Team USA in the men's 4×100 meter medley relay final, right behind Great Britain, who pulled an upset. In a moving post on Instagram, Andrew Andrew added that this meeting was a major learning experience and he feels very blessed to have been afforded this opportunity. He is also excited about what is yet to come. "The fire in me is roaring," he exclaimed, prior to nothing that he is headed to Tokyo, Japan, in the morning to compete in the World Cup. This fall, Michael Andrew will be competing for the New York Breakers as part of the International Swimming League (ISL), where he is serving as Vice Captain, and Tina Andrew is the General Manager of the team. To learn more about the New York Breakers, check out their Andrew is the first swimmer to ever make the men's 50 meter finals in all four strokes at the World Championships. He finished in seventh place in the men's 50 meter breaststroke, sixth place in the men's 50 meter freestyle, fourth place in the men's 50 meter butterfly and fifth place in the men's 50 meter backstroke.While Andrew did not advance in the semifinals in the men's 100 m breaststroke, he did participate in the men's 4×100 meter medley relay, along with Jack Conger, Zach Apple, and Matt Grevers, where they helped Team USA advance to the finals; moreover, Ryan Murphy, Andrew Wilson, Caeleb Dressel, and Nathan Adrian took home the silver medal for Team USA in the men's 4×100 meter medley relay final, right behind Great Britain, who pulled an upset.In a moving post on Instagram, Andrew expressed his gratitude to have been a part of Team USA, while competing at the 2019 World Championships in Gwangju. Andrew acknowledged that it is "super cool" to be the first man in sports history to compete in all four stroke finals at the World Championship level even though he did not earn any individual medals.Andrew added that this meeting was a major learning experience and he feels very blessed to have been afforded this opportunity. He is also excited about what is yet to come. "The fire in me is roaring," he exclaimed, prior to nothing that he is headed to Tokyo, Japan, in the morning to compete in the World Cup.This fall, Michael Andrew will be competing for the New York Breakers as part of the International Swimming League (ISL), where he is serving as Vice Captain, and Tina Andrew is the General Manager of the team.To learn more about the New York Breakers, check out their official website and their Facebook page More about Michael Andrew, World championships, FINA, Swimmer Michael Andrew World championships FINA Swimmer