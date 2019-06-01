Special By By Markos Papadatos 58 mins ago in Sports Indianapolis - On May 31 and June 1, professional swimmer Michael Andrew competed at the 2019 FINA Champions Swim Series in Indianapolis, Indiana. In the men's 50 meter butterfly, Andrew came in second place, clocking 23.11 seconds. Nicholas Santos of Brazil finished in first place with a time of 22.94 seconds; moreover, Andrew finished in second place in the men's 50 meter freestyle with a time of 21.86 seconds right behind Vladimir Morozov. In a post on On June 1, Andrew finished in first place in the men's 100 meter butterfly with a time of 51.87 seconds; furthermore, he came in fourth place in the men's 50 breaststroke clocking 27.42 seconds. In other Michael Andrew news, he shared that he returned on Read More: Earlier this month, Andrew won big at the On May 31, Andrew claimed second place in the men's 200 meters individual medley, with a time of 2:00.08, right behind Chase Kalisz (1:58.41). Josh Prenot came in third place with 2:01.13. In the mixed 4x100 meter freestyle relay, Andrew came in first place, along with Jacob Pebley, Kelsi Dahlia and Dutch swimmer Ranomi Kromowidjojo.In the men's 50 meter butterfly, Andrew came in second place, clocking 23.11 seconds. Nicholas Santos of Brazil finished in first place with a time of 22.94 seconds; moreover, Andrew finished in second place in the men's 50 meter freestyle with a time of 21.86 seconds right behind Vladimir Morozov.In a post on Instagram , Andrew expressed that he was pleased with his performances. "Happy with my races from last night! Even more stoked to see all the surfing help my endurance in the pool," he exclaimed.On June 1, Andrew finished in first place in the men's 100 meter butterfly with a time of 51.87 seconds; furthermore, he came in fourth place in the men's 50 breaststroke clocking 27.42 seconds.In other Michael Andrew news, he shared that he returned on Twitter . "Hello Twitter... it's been a while," he posted.: Earlier this month, Andrew won big at the TYR Pro Swim Series in Bloomington, Indiana. More about Michael Andrew, FINA, Champions Swim Series, Swimmer More news from Michael Andrew FINA Champions Swim Serie... Swimmer