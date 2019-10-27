Email
Review: LA Current earns two ISL victories on day two in Budapest

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Sports
Budapest - On October 27, the Los Angeles Current scored two victories at the International Swimming League (ISL) meeting in Budapest, Hungary.
American swimmer Andrew Seliskar reigned supreme in the men's 200 meter individual medley (IM), with a time of 1:53.11. French swimmer Béryl Gastaldello also secured a victory for the Los Angeles Current in the women's 50 meter butterfly, where she tied with British swimmer Holly Barratt, clocking 24.92 seconds.
Ironically enough, Gastaldello and Seliskar both won the same races (women's 50 meter fly and the men's 200 meter IM) at the ISL event in Lewisville, Texas, last weekend.
As Digital Journal previously reported, Seliskar won the men's 400 meter individual medley (IM) with a time of 4:03.28 yesterday during the first day of the ISL meeting in Budapest.
The final point standings for the ISL event in Budapest, Hungary, were London Roar leading with 505 points, Iron (Hungarian-based team) in second place with 425 points, the Los Angeles Current in third place with 408 points, as well as the New York Breakers in fourth place with 292.5 points.
The Los Angeles Current (with Lenny Krayzelburg as their General Manager) will be competing at the upcoming ISL event on November 16 and 17, which will be held at the Natatorium at the Eppley Recreation Center in College Park, Maryland.
For more information on the Los Angeles Current, visit their Facebook page and follow them on Twitter and on Instagram.
