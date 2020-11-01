Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: Kristian Gkolomeev sets Greek national record in 50 meter free Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Sports
Greek swimmer Kristian Gkolomeev has a major reason to be proud. He set a Greek national record in 50 meter freestyle race.
The 2020 International Swimming League (ISL) Season 2 competition is being held at Duna Arena in Budapest, Hungary.
Gkolomeev is competing for the Los Angeles Current, with four-time Olympic gold medalist Lenny Krayzelburg as the team's General Manager; moreover, world record holder Ryan Murphy and French swimmer Beryl Gastaldello serve as the team's co-captains.
In ISL Match 5, Kristian Gkolomeev utilized his international experience, in an effort to earn a victory in a field full of global swimming stars, where the Greek athlete was the sole swimmer to swim under 21 seconds, with a remarkable time of 20.97 seconds.
Greek swimmer Kristian Gkolomeev
Greek swimmer Kristian Gkolomeev
Photo Courtesy of ISL
In addition, Gkolomeev was a part of the men's Los Angeles Current swimming team, which won the 4 x 100 meter freestyle race with a time of 3:06.24. In this relay, he was joined by teammates Maxime Rooney, Tom Shields, and Dylan Carter.
To learn more about the Los Angeles Current, check out its Twitter page, and follow them on Instagram.
Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Kristian Gkolomeev back in March of 2020.
Kristian Gkolomeev
Kristian Gkolomeev
Photo Courtesy of ISL
More about Kristian Gkolomeev, los angeles current, Greek, Swimmer
 
Sports Video
Latest News
Top News
Op-Ed: AI tanks, autonomous military platforms, the game is changing
Swordsman in medieval clothing kills two in Quebec rampage
Tropical Storm Eta nears Central America — Will become hurricane
Ivory Coast opposition calls for 'transition' after election
More arrests as French Catholics pray under shadow of Nice attack
Pandemic-hit Mexico marks somber Day of the Dead
Ivorians await results after tense presidential ballot
Op-Ed: Coronavirus vaccine: It's not as simple as you think
'That's what I do': Obama casually sinks 3-pointer on campaign trail
Man arrested after he kills two, injures five in Quebec, Canada