The 2020 International Swimming League (ISL) Season 2 competition is being held at Duna Arena in Budapest, Hungary.
Gkolomeev is competing for the Los Angeles Current
, with four-time Olympic gold medalist Lenny Krayzelburg as the team's General Manager; moreover, world record holder Ryan Murphy and French swimmer Beryl Gastaldello serve as the team's co-captains.
In ISL Match 5, Kristian Gkolomeev utilized his international experience, in an effort to earn a victory in a field full of global swimming stars, where the Greek athlete was the sole swimmer to swim under 21 seconds, with a remarkable time of 20.97 seconds.
Greek swimmer Kristian Gkolomeev
Photo Courtesy of ISL
In addition, Gkolomeev was a part of the men's Los Angeles Current swimming team, which won the 4 x 100 meter freestyle race with a time of 3:06.24. In this relay, he was joined by teammates Maxime Rooney, Tom Shields, and Dylan Carter.
