Greek swimmer Kristian Gkolomeev has a major reason to be proud. He set a Greek national record in 50 meter freestyle race. Gkolomeev is competing for the Los Angeles Current, with four-time Olympic gold medalist Lenny Krayzelburg as the team's General Manager; moreover, world record holder Ryan Murphy and French swimmer Beryl Gastaldello serve as the team's co-captains. The 2020 International Swimming League (ISL) Season 2 competition is being held at Duna Arena in Budapest, Hungary.

In ISL Match 5, Kristian Gkolomeev utilized his international experience, in an effort to earn a victory in a field full of global swimming stars, where the Greek athlete was the sole swimmer to swim under 21 seconds, with a remarkable time of 20.97 seconds.

In addition, Gkolomeev was a part of the men's Los Angeles Current swimming team, which won the 4 x 100 meter freestyle race with a time of 3:06.24. In this relay, he was joined by teammates Maxime Rooney, Tom Shields, and Dylan Carter.

To learn more about the Los Angeles Current, check out its Twitter page, and follow them on Instagram.

Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Kristian Gkolomeev back in March of 2020.