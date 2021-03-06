Ledecky
won the women's 1,500 meter freestyle race on March 3 with an exceptional time of 15:42.92, which was a 21.37-second lead.
On March 5, Ledecky
finished in first place in the women's 200 meter freestyle final with a time of 1:56.62. "That felt fine," she said with a sweet laugh about winning her races. "I am just taking it one day at a time, and I am focusing on each race and trying to put some pieces together and come away from the meet with some things to work on and some positives and just get back into training and work on those things."
When asked what her future goals entail in the sport, Ledecky
said, "I have tons of goals. I am not going to share any specifics. I am just focused on getting to Trials, and being in the best shape I can be in at that meet and hopefully, Tokyo after that."
