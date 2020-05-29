Special By By Markos Papadatos 32 mins ago in Sports Three-time Olympic medalist Katie Hoff was featured in the "Champion's Mojo" podcast, where she was interviewed by co-hosts Kelly Palace and Maria Parker. Digital Journal has the recap. To check out Katie Hoff's full-length interview with Champion's Mojo, visit their Hoff underscored the importance of appreciating the journey along the way, especially when things do not go as anticipated. She noted that being "meticulous" is also one path to finding success, as well as finding "your why"; moreover, it is essential to realize that one's drive can change over the course of their lives. A few weeks ago, on May 16, Hoff had To learn more about Katie Hoff, check out her Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Hoff is a former professional American swimmer, three-time Olympic medalist, professional speaker, and former world record-holder. She is known for her swimming performances in the 200 meter and 400 meter individual medleys (IM). She is married to former Michigan State football player Todd Anderson, and she retired from the sport of swimming in 2015.To check out Katie Hoff's full-length interview with Champion's Mojo, visit their official website by clicking here . It is quite compelling and worth checking out from start to finish. She will make listeners pondering what their "deep down" is. For Hoff, finding the "deep down" is truly significant.Hoff underscored the importance of appreciating the journey along the way, especially when things do not go as anticipated. She noted that being "meticulous" is also one path to finding success, as well as finding "your why"; moreover, it is essential to realize that one's drive can change over the course of their lives.A few weeks ago, on May 16, Hoff had Brendan Hansen as one of her guests for "Super Sprint Saturdays with Katie Hoff."To learn more about Katie Hoff, check out her official homepage : Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Katie Hoff back in December of 2019. More about Katie Hoff, Champion's Mojo, Podcast, Swimmer, Olympic Katie Hoff Champion s Mojo Podcast Swimmer Olympic