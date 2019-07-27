Email
article imageReview: Inika McPherson wins silver at USA Track and Field Championships Special

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Sports
Des Moines - On July 27, American high jumper Inika McPherson had a lot to be proud of at the 2019 USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships in Des Moines, Iowa.
McPherson was able to clear 1.94 meters on her first attempt, which was enough to secure her the silver medal. She also raised the bar to 1.96 meters, where she gave it three additional attempts with no success. This was a season-best for McPherson, and a mark that gave her the qualifying standard for the 2019 IAAF World Indoor Championships in Doha, Qatar.
Vashti Cunningham won the women's high jump competition with a clearance of 1.96 meters, where she was successful on her first try. She also tried 2.01 meters once with no subsequent success. Ty Butts came in third place with a clearance of 1.92 meters, a new personal best.
On winning the silver medal at this year's national outdoor championships, McPherson said, "It felt amazing to come out here and get the job done. Glory be to God." "There's more work to do silver isn't as nice as gold," she added.
McPherson is determined to compete and triumph at the 2019 IAAF World Championships in Doha, in order to take home the gold medal for Team USA.
For more information on Olympic high jumper Inika McPherson, follow her on Instagram.
Read More: Inika McPherson chatted with Digital Journal back in January of 2019, where she spoke about her career as a high jumper, her future plans and the impact of technology on the sport of track and field.
