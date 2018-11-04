Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: Ethiopia's Lelisa Desisa wins 2018 New York City Marathon Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Sports
New York - On November 4, Ethiopian long-distance runner Lelisa Desisa has another milestone to celebrate. He won the 2018 TCS New York City Marathon.
Desisa won the men's race with a time of 2:05:59, in a neck-and-neck race with fellow Ethiopian Shura Kitata who came in second with a time of 2:06:01. This marks Desisa's first win in the New York City Marathon. Kenyan athlete Geoffrey Kamworor finished in third place with a time of 2:06:26.
Particularly impressive about these three aforementioned runners is that they ran the second-fastest (Desisa), third-fastest (Kitata) and fourth-fastest (Kamworor) times in the history of the New York City Marathon course.
In 2014, Desisa finished in second place in the New York City Marathon with the silver medal, and in 2015 and 2017, he claimed the bronze medal.
Kenyan athlete Mary Keitany won the gold medal in the women's race in the New York City Marathon, where she claimed her fourth title. Keitany bested four-time Olympic medalist Vivian Cheruiyot (also from Kenya) and American Shalane Flanagan, who finished second and third respectively.
Keitany is the second woman in history to win this marathon four times, the other being the late Norwegian runner Grete Waitz who won it nine times in her illustrious running career.
For more information on the 2018 TCS New York City Marathon, check out its official homepage.
More about NYC, Marathon, Lelisa Desisa, Tcs, Ethipian
 
Sports Video
Latest News
Top News
Both parties in frenzied final push ahead of US elections
Strong state of artificial intelligence in the U.K.
Drug-resistant sea lice out of control on B.C. Coast
Review: Mary Keitany wins 2018 New York City Marathon, makes history Special
Review: LeAnn Rimes releases sensational holiday CD 'It's Christmas, Eve' Special
Border troop call-up to also control U.S. far-right, militias
Amazon may place 2nd headquarters in Northern Virginia
Review: Chloe Caroline nails the national anthem at All American 400 Special
Science shows pets can tell the time
'Total disaster' as Italy storms kill at least 30