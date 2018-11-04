Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Sports New York - On November 4, Ethiopian long-distance runner Lelisa Desisa has another milestone to celebrate. He won the 2018 TCS New York City Marathon. Particularly impressive about these In 2014, Desisa finished in second place in the New York City Marathon with the silver medal, and in 2015 and 2017, he claimed the bronze medal. Kenyan athlete Keitany is the second woman in history to win this marathon four times, the other being the late Norwegian runner Grete Waitz who won it nine times in her illustrious running career. For more information on the 2018 TCS New York City Marathon, check out its Desisa won the men's race with a time of 2:05:59, in a neck-and-neck race with fellow Ethiopian Shura Kitata who came in second with a time of 2:06:01. This marks Desisa's first win in the New York City Marathon. Kenyan athlete Geoffrey Kamworor finished in third place with a time of 2:06:26.Particularly impressive about these three aforementioned runners is that they ran the second-fastest (Desisa), third-fastest (Kitata) and fourth-fastest (Kamworor) times in the history of the New York City Marathon course.In 2014, Desisa finished in second place in the New York City Marathon with the silver medal, and in 2015 and 2017, he claimed the bronze medal.Kenyan athlete Mary Keitany won the gold medal in the women's race in the New York City Marathon, where she claimed her fourth title. Keitany bested four-time Olympic medalist Vivian Cheruiyot (also from Kenya) and American Shalane Flanagan, who finished second and third respectively.Keitany is the second woman in history to win this marathon four times, the other being the late Norwegian runner Grete Waitz who won it nine times in her illustrious running career.For more information on the 2018 TCS New York City Marathon, check out its official homepage More about NYC, Marathon, Lelisa Desisa, Tcs, Ethipian NYC Marathon Lelisa Desisa Tcs Ethipian