Special By By Markos Papadatos 2 hours ago in Sports Budapest - The Energy Standard swimming team is leading on the first day of the International Swimming League (ISL) Match 6, which took place in Budapest Hungary. Anastasiya Shkurda won the women's 100 meter butterfly race with a time of 55.64 seconds, and it was followed by Chad Le Clos winning the men's 100 meter butterfly race with a time of 49.39 seconds. Evgeny Rylov was victorious in the men's 200 meter backstroke race clocking 1:48.31, and the ladies of Energy Standard won the women's 4 x 100 meter freestyle relay race (3:29.08). Florent Manaudou secured a win in the men's 50 meter freestyle with a time of 20.55 seconds, while Ilya Shymanovich was victorious in the men's 50 meter breaststroke race (25.75 seconds), and Benedetta Pilato won the women's 50 meter breaststroke for Energy Standard with a time of 29.45 seconds. Siobhan Haughey triumphed in the women's 400 meter freestyle with a time of 3:58.75, and Lithuanian swimmer Danas Rapsys reigned supreme in the men's 400 meter freestyle race, clocking 3:35.49. Finally, Energy Standard's win in the men's 4 x 100 meter medley Relay (3:20.68), affords them the privilege to select the men's skins race of their choice. The team standings for the first day of Match 6 are Energy Standard leading with 279 points, Toronto Titans in second place with 241 points, the NY Breakers in third place with 202 points, and finally, Aqua Centurions in fourth place with 150 points. Tune in tomorrow for the outcome of Day 2 of ISL Match 6. Chad Le Clos racing in ISL Season 2 Photo Courtesy of ISL James Gibson, MBE serves as the Head Coach of the Energy Standard swimming team. This team was the winner of the inaugural ISL season in 2019.