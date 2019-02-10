Email
article imageReview: Emmanuel Karalis is national indoor pole vault champion of Greece Special

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Sports
Greek pole vaulter Emmanuel "Manolo" Karalis had a major reason to celebrate this week. He reigned supreme at the Greek national indoor championships.
A 19-year-old athlete, Karalis was crowned national champion in the men's pole vault in the indoor track and field. This Greek competition took place at the Peace and Friendship Stadium (SEF) in Piraeus. He was able to clear 5.70 meters on his first attempt, and he made it seem easy. Karalis acknowledged that there is "nothing like jumping at home."
"Thank you for being part of my journey. #FlyManoloFly," he told his fans and followers, via a post on his Facebook page. This post was accompanied by a video of his 5.70 meter clearance.
Thus far, Karalis' personal best this indoor season is 5.75 meters, which he set in Mondeville, France, on February 2. During that competition, Karalis was coached by his father that day.
Last year, Karalis suffered a leg injury which left him out of commission for 11 months, but it is great to see him back in the track and field competitions. He seems to be stronger than ever.
For more information on Greek pole vaulter Emmanuel Karalis and his latest endeavors, follow him on Instagram.
Read More: Emmanuel Karalis chatted with Digital Journal about his plans for 2019, the impact of technology on the sport of pole vault, as well as his new brand #FlyManoloFly.
