Special By By Markos Papadatos 56 mins ago in Sports Olympic gold medalist and world champion swimmer Cody Miller shared some exciting news in his personal life via his YouTube vlog. He is going to become a first-time father this year. As anyone can imagine, the surprise in their personal lives is the announcement that there will be a new addition to their families later this year. Ali is pregnant with their first child together (she is due in mid-November), and at this point, they don't know the gender of the baby. This is one of those vlogs that is worth watching all the way through. In the inaugural International Swimming League (ISL) in 2019, Miller competed for the DC Trident with Kaitlin Sandeno as the team's General Manager. He also served as Vice-Captain of the DC Trident. To learn more about Olympic swimmer Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with In this poignant vlog, Miller gives his fans and followers a crash course timeline of his relationship with his wife, Ali (from when they first started dating, to when they got engaged, and married, up to the present moment).As anyone can imagine, the surprise in their personal lives is the announcement that there will be a new addition to their families later this year. Ali is pregnant with their first child together (she is due in mid-November), and at this point, they don't know the gender of the baby. This is one of those vlogs that is worth watching all the way through.In the inaugural International Swimming League (ISL) in 2019, Miller competed for the DC Trident with Kaitlin Sandeno as the team's General Manager. He also served as Vice-Captain of the DC Trident.To learn more about Olympic swimmer Cody Miller , check out his official website , and follow him on Twitter and on Instagram : Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Cody Miller in April of 2020 about the postponement of the Tokyo Olympic Games. More about Cody Miller, Baby, Olympic, Gold, Swimmer Cody Miller Baby Olympic Gold Swimmer