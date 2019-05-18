Bloomington
-
On May 17, two-time Olympic medalist Cody Miller scored a major comeback at the 2019 TYR Pro Swim Series in Bloomington, Indiana.
Miller won the men's 100 meter breaststroke competition with an impressive time of 59.24 seconds. He left Michael Andrew in second place with a time of 59.52 seconds.
In a tweet to his fans and followers, Miller exclaimed that he is "back," and rightfully so.
An avid vlogger, Miller released his latest video on his YouTube channel on May 15.
Speaking of his YouTube channel, on October 24, 2018, as Digital Journal reported, Miller celebrated the one-year anniversary of his vlog with a special video, honoring this milestone. In that video, which may be seen below, reflected on his experiences in and out of the pool, as well as some challenges that he overcame along the way.
To learn more about Olympic swimmer Cody Miller, follow him on Instagram and on Twitter.
Read More: Digital Journal chatted with two-time Olympic medalist Cody Miller back in mid-August of 2018.