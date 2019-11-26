Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Sports London - Four-time Olympic medalist South African swimmer Chad Le Clos was named MVP at the International Swimming League (ISL) competition in London. Chad Le Clos, who competes for the Energy Standard team, took over the lead on the second day after his win in the men's 200 meter butterfly competition; moreover, after none of his rivals could secure enough points in the skins competition, he was honored as the MVP. The 27-year-old athlete also won the men's 100 meter butterfly, and he claimed second place in the 50 meter butterfly and the 100 meter freestyle race, where he tied; moreover, Le Clos, placed fourth in the 200 meter freestyle race, and he was on his club's winning men's medley relay. Le Clos has earned a total of 44.5 points, where he bested fellow teammate and co-captain Sarah Sjostrom, who had accumulated 44 points. The Energy Standard will be heading to the ISL grand finale at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas on December 20 and 21, where they will be vying for the title alongside such teams as London Roar, the Cali Condors and the Los Angeles Current. This marked Le Clos' first MVP win this ISL season after he placed third overall in the ISL competitions in Indianapolis (43 points) and Naples (44.5 points). As the MVP of the ISL European derby in London, Le Clos earned an additional $5,000 for his superb performance in Great Britain. To learn more about Olympic swimmer Chad Le Clos, check out his The ISL European derby match was held on November 23 and 24, 2019 a the London Aquatic Centre in Great Britain. This match was pretty close and was ultimately decided in the match-ending skins competition.Chad Le Clos, who competes for the Energy Standard team, took over the lead on the second day after his win in the men's 200 meter butterfly competition; moreover, after none of his rivals could secure enough points in the skins competition, he was honored as the MVP.The 27-year-old athlete also won the men's 100 meter butterfly, and he claimed second place in the 50 meter butterfly and the 100 meter freestyle race, where he tied; moreover, Le Clos, placed fourth in the 200 meter freestyle race, and he was on his club's winning men's medley relay.Le Clos has earned a total of 44.5 points, where he bested fellow teammate and co-captain Sarah Sjostrom, who had accumulated 44 points.The Energy Standard will be heading to the ISL grand finale at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas on December 20 and 21, where they will be vying for the title alongside such teams as London Roar, the Cali Condors and the Los Angeles Current.This marked Le Clos' first MVP win this ISL season after he placed third overall in the ISL competitions in Indianapolis (43 points) and Naples (44.5 points).As the MVP of the ISL European derby in London, Le Clos earned an additional $5,000 for his superb performance in Great Britain.To learn more about Olympic swimmer Chad Le Clos, check out his official website and follow him on Instagram More about Chad le Clos, isl, Derby, London, Swimmer More news from Chad le Clos isl Derby London Swimmer Olympic