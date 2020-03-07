Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Sports On March 6, world champion swimmer Caeleb Dressel won the men's 100 meter butterfly race in the 2020 TYR Pro Swim Series in Des Moines, Iowa. On his win, Dressel noted that his start wasn't good, however his first breakout was very good. "I tried to go out, not with Michael Andrew, but I didn't want to let him get too far ahead. So it was nice having him pace that," Dressel explained, prior to adding that he was very soft on the legs going out, so he can improve on that. While he came home well, there is always room for improvement. The 23-year-old world champion acknowledged that he is faster than where he was last year in the 200 meter freestyle and the 100 meter butterfly races, so he is happy with that. "I know it never shows, I often talk about the bad stuff, but you have to improve somehow, so I don't want to get too caught up with what I'm swimming in March," he said, prior to adding that's all he could ask for. In 2019, Dressel competed for the inaugural International Swimming League (ISL) for the Cali Condors with Jason Lezak as the team's General Manager. Dressel won the 100 meter butterfly race with a time of 50.92 seconds. Michael Andrew finished in second place with a time of 51.33 seconds (who set a new personal best), while German swimmer Marius Kusch came in third place with 51.62 seconds.On his win, Dressel noted that his start wasn't good, however his first breakout was very good."I tried to go out, not with Michael Andrew, but I didn't want to let him get too far ahead. So it was nice having him pace that," Dressel explained, prior to adding that he was very soft on the legs going out, so he can improve on that. While he came home well, there is always room for improvement.The 23-year-old world champion acknowledged that he is faster than where he was last year in the 200 meter freestyle and the 100 meter butterfly races, so he is happy with that."I know it never shows, I often talk about the bad stuff, but you have to improve somehow, so I don't want to get too caught up with what I'm swimming in March," he said, prior to adding that's all he could ask for.In 2019, Dressel competed for the inaugural International Swimming League (ISL) for the Cali Condors with Jason Lezak as the team's General Manager. Dressel earned the MVP title three times throughout the ISL season. More about Caeleb Dressel, TYR Pro Swim Series, des moines, Iowa Caeleb Dressel TYR Pro Swim Series des moines Iowa