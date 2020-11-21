Special By By Markos Papadatos 5 hours ago in Sports The world's fastest swimmer Caeleb Dressel has a major reason to be proud. He shattered two world records on the first day of the ISL Season 2 final in Budapest, Hungary. Caeleb Dressel shatters two world records in 2020 ISL final Mike Lewis, Photo Courtesy of ISL The women of the Cali Condors were also remarkable in their own right. Beata Nelson won the women's 200 meter backstroke with a time of 2:00.27, and breaststroke superstar Lilly King won the women's 200 meter breaststroke clocking 2:15.56. King also triumphed in the women's 50 meter breaststroke with a time of 28.77 seconds, while Hali Flickinger won the women's 400 meter freestyle with a time of 3:58.77. Cali Condors co-captain Olivia Smoliga reigned supreme as the queen of backstroke, where she was victorious in the women's 50 meter backstroke with a time of 25.83 seconds. Finally, the Cali Condors women (Olivia Smoliga, Lilly King, Kelsi Dahlia, and Erika Brown) won the 4 x 100 meter medley relay with a world record time of 3:44.52. After the first day of the ISL Season 2 final, the Cali Condors lead with 267 points, followed by Energy Standard in second place with 239.5 points, the London Roar in third place with 199.5 points, and the Los Angeles Current in fourth place with 177 points. At the same time, Caeleb Dressel leads the MVP standings on the first day of the final match with 40.5 points, followed by Cali Condors teammate Lilly King in second place with 38.5 points. Caeleb Dressel shatters two world records in 2020 ISL final Mike Lewis, Photo Courtesy of ISL Dressel, who is the co-captain of the Cali Condors, set a new world record in the men's 50 meter freestyle with a time of 20.16 seconds, as well as a new world record in the men's 100 meter butterfly with a time of 47.78 seconds. He is unstoppable this ISL season, and certainly the one to watch tomorrow.The women of the Cali Condors were also remarkable in their own right. Beata Nelson won the women's 200 meter backstroke with a time of 2:00.27, and breaststroke superstar Lilly King won the women's 200 meter breaststroke clocking 2:15.56. King also triumphed in the women's 50 meter breaststroke with a time of 28.77 seconds, while Hali Flickinger won the women's 400 meter freestyle with a time of 3:58.77.Cali Condors co-captain Olivia Smoliga reigned supreme as the queen of backstroke, where she was victorious in the women's 50 meter backstroke with a time of 25.83 seconds.Finally, the Cali Condors women (Olivia Smoliga, Lilly King, Kelsi Dahlia, and Erika Brown) won the 4 x 100 meter medley relay with a world record time of 3:44.52.After the first day of the ISL Season 2 final, the Cali Condors lead with 267 points, followed by Energy Standard in second place with 239.5 points, the London Roar in third place with 199.5 points, and the Los Angeles Current in fourth place with 177 points.At the same time, Caeleb Dressel leads the MVP standings on the first day of the final match with 40.5 points, followed by Cali Condors teammate Lilly King in second place with 38.5 points. More about Caeleb Dressel, cali condors, Swimmer, isl Caeleb Dressel cali condors Swimmer isl