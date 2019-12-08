Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Sports On December 6, world champion swimmer Caeleb Dressel posted the third episode of his podcast, "The Ben and Caeleb Show." Towards the end of the podcast, Dressel gives a worthy shoutout to "all of the moms out there." "The older I get, the more I realize how much moms do for you. They are the best. I don't understand how they do it," he said. "I stay-at-home mom is a job," he added, prior to praising his own mom for raising him and his three siblings, and for caring for all of the animals at their house as well. "My mom is a genuine mother and everything that goes with that," he explained. Dressel also opened up about hope and shared his experience when he wrote an essay about it for school. "Sometimes, there is just so much outside of our control that the only thing we could fall back on is hope," he said, prior to acknowledging that "hope can be a powerful thing since it's all we have sometimes." One can always count on Dressel and his best friend, law student Ben, to learn something new from their podcast. The entire third episode of their podcast may be seen below on Dressel's YouTube channel. On December 20 and 21, Their latest podcast, entitled "Yummy," begins with one of their friends and roommates as their special guest, who gives their virtual fans and audience a geology lesson about the obsidian.Towards the end of the podcast, Dressel gives a worthy shoutout to "all of the moms out there." "The older I get, the more I realize how much moms do for you. They are the best. I don't understand how they do it," he said. "I stay-at-home mom is a job," he added, prior to praising his own mom for raising him and his three siblings, and for caring for all of the animals at their house as well."My mom is a genuine mother and everything that goes with that," he explained.Dressel also opened up about hope and shared his experience when he wrote an essay about it for school. "Sometimes, there is just so much outside of our control that the only thing we could fall back on is hope," he said, prior to acknowledging that "hope can be a powerful thing since it's all we have sometimes."One can always count on Dressel and his best friend, law student Ben, to learn something new from their podcast. The entire third episode of their podcast may be seen below on Dressel's YouTube channel.On December 20 and 21, Dressel will be competing at the International Swimming League (ISL) grand finale in Las Vegas, as part of the Cali Condors (with Olympian Jason Lezak as his team's General Manager). More about Caeleb Dressel, Swimmer, The Ben and caeleb show, Podcast Caeleb Dressel Swimmer The Ben and caeleb s... Podcast