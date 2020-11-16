Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Sports On November 16, Caeleb Dressel and the Cali Condors team were outstanding in the semi-finals for the second season of the International Swimming League (ISL). On the second day of the semi-finals, Dressel won the men's 100 meter freestyle with a time of 45.20 seconds, while Hali Flickinger won the women's 200 meter butterfly race clocking 2:04.25. Backstroke queen Olivia Smoliga triumphed in the women's 100 meter backstroke with a time of 55.99 seconds, while Allison Schmitt was victorious in the women's 200 meter freestyle clocking 1:52.83. Townley Haas excelled in the men's 200 meter freestyle with a time of 1:42.00, and Lilly King maintained her breaststroke throne, clocking 1:03.29. She was also victorious in the women's 50 meter breaststroke skins, and she even beat her Cali Condors teammate Molly Hannis in the final, securing a 1-2 finish for the team. Caeleb Dressel breaking a world record at semi-finals in ISL Season 2 Mike Lewis, Photo Courtesy of ISL Cali Condors won the mixed 4 x 100 meter freestyle relay with a time of 3:14.96, while Hali Flickinger also won the women's 400 meter individual medley (IM) race clocking 4:27.07. The standings following the second day of the semi-finals were as follows: Cali Condors leading with 605.5 points, followed by the Los Angeles Current with 462 points. Iron finished in third place with 340.5 points and Toronto Titans were fourth with 303 points. Cali Condors and the Los Angeles Current were the two teams that qualified for the finale this weekend. Dressel also serves as an ambassador for SPIRE Institute in Ohio. Caeleb Dressel became the first swimmer to ever swim under 50 seconds (49.88 seconds) in the men's 100 meter individual medley (IM), as the Cali Condors instantly secured their ticket to the finals in a bold and convincing fashion. The Cali Condors, with Olympian Jason Lezak as their General Manager, prove that they are the team to beat.On the second day of the semi-finals, Dressel won the men's 100 meter freestyle with a time of 45.20 seconds, while Hali Flickinger won the women's 200 meter butterfly race clocking 2:04.25.Backstroke queen Olivia Smoliga triumphed in the women's 100 meter backstroke with a time of 55.99 seconds, while Allison Schmitt was victorious in the women's 200 meter freestyle clocking 1:52.83.Townley Haas excelled in the men's 200 meter freestyle with a time of 1:42.00, and Lilly King maintained her breaststroke throne, clocking 1:03.29. She was also victorious in the women's 50 meter breaststroke skins, and she even beat her Cali Condors teammate Molly Hannis in the final, securing a 1-2 finish for the team.Cali Condors won the mixed 4 x 100 meter freestyle relay with a time of 3:14.96, while Hali Flickinger also won the women's 400 meter individual medley (IM) race clocking 4:27.07.The standings following the second day of the semi-finals were as follows: Cali Condors leading with 605.5 points, followed by the Los Angeles Current with 462 points. Iron finished in third place with 340.5 points and Toronto Titans were fourth with 303 points. Cali Condors and the Los Angeles Current were the two teams that qualified for the finale this weekend.Dressel also serves as an ambassador for SPIRE Institute in Ohio. More about Caeleb Dressel, cali condors, isl, Team, Swimming Caeleb Dressel cali condors isl Team Swimming