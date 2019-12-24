By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Sports Acclaimed Polish swimmer Kacper Majchrzak reflected on his experience in the 2019 inaugural International Swimming League (ISL) season. On December 20 and 21, the ISL grand finale took place in Las Vegas, Nevada, where Majchrzak and the Cali Condors won second place in the 4 x 100 meter freestyle relay, and he finished in fifth place in the men's 200 meter freestyle race. Overall, the Cali Condors finished in third place behind London Roar (second place) and Energy Standard (first place). In a post on his official Facebook page, Majchrzak noted that the first inaugural International Swimming League (ISL) final is complete, and his team, the Cali Condors, finished in third place. He went on the express his "thanks" to the entire Cali Condors team. "It was an adventure that changed my life, a look at swimming in the positive sense of the word," Majchrzak said. "It's a great pleasure to be a part of such a wonderful team. #Kukah I'm proud to fly with you around the pools among the best swimmers in the world," he said, prior to adding that he hopes to see everybody next year. He reiterated his love for the Cali Condors. To learn more about Polish swimmer Kacper Majchrzak, visit his Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Majchrzak competed for the Cali Condors, with Olympian Jason Lezak as the General Manager, and veteran coach Gregg Troy as their Head Coach.On December 20 and 21, the ISL grand finale took place in Las Vegas, Nevada, where Majchrzak and the Cali Condors won second place in the 4 x 100 meter freestyle relay, and he finished in fifth place in the men's 200 meter freestyle race. Overall, the Cali Condors finished in third place behind London Roar (second place) and Energy Standard (first place).In a post on his official Facebook page, Majchrzak noted that the first inaugural International Swimming League (ISL) final is complete, and his team, the Cali Condors, finished in third place. He went on the express his "thanks" to the entire Cali Condors team."It was an adventure that changed my life, a look at swimming in the positive sense of the word," Majchrzak said. "It's a great pleasure to be a part of such a wonderful team. #Kukah I'm proud to fly with you around the pools among the best swimmers in the world," he said, prior to adding that he hopes to see everybody next year. He reiterated his love for the Cali Condors.To learn more about Polish swimmer Kacper Majchrzak, visit his official Facebook page Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Kacper Majchrzak about the ISL, the Cali Condors and his future goals. More about Kacper Majchrzak, Polish, Swimmer, isl, Season Kacper Majchrzak Polish Swimmer isl Season International Swimmi...