Op-Ed: Top 10 athlete interviews of 2017

Toby Stevenson Toby Stevenson

Bubba Sparks Rob D'Avellar

Emmanuel Karalis Emmanuel Karalis

Emmanuel Karalis Emmanuel Karalis

Nancy Kerrigan StarGames

Nathan Adrian AgĂȘncia Brasil, courtesy of Wikimedia Commons

Ricky Berens Tim Binning

Tom Shields supplied by Tom Shields

Greg Duplantis Greg Duplantis

Mondo Duplantis John Nepolitan

: Usain Bolt, the fastest man alive, chatted with Digital Journal about his proudest moments and the Usain Bolt Foundation.: Olympic silver medalist Toby Stevenson chatted with Digital Journal about his love for pole vault, and his latest endeavors as a coach at the University of Kentucky.: Bubba Sparks opened up with Digital Journal about his illustrious career in pole vault, which spans 52 years. He also opened up about the impact of technology on the sport.: Greek pole vaulter Emmanuel Karalis chatted with Digital Journal about the world junior record he had set last year (5.53 meters) in Athens, Greece.: Ice queen Nancy Kerrigan chatted with Digital Journal about her Olympic accomplishments, her tenure on Dancing with the Stars, motherhood and her plans for the future.: Olympic gold medalist Nathan Adrian chatted with Digital Journal about his proudest moments, and the digital transformation of aquatics. He also offered advice for aspiring swimmers, and opened up about the key to longevity in swimming.: Two-time Olympic gold medalist Ricky Berens chatted with Digital Journal about his swimming career and his charitable work with the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption, and Tyler's Treehouse.: Olympic gold medalist Tom Shields chatted with Digital Journal about his prolific career in swimming, and his 2016 Olympic win in the 4 x 100 medley, where he represented Team U.S.A.: Coach Greg Duplantis chatted with Digital Journal about his respected career in pole vault, and he opened up about coaching his son, accomplished pole vaulter Mondo Duplantis.: Mondo Duplantis chatted with Digital Journal about his world junior record in pole vault, 5.90 meters, which he set earlier this year, as well as the World Championships in London.