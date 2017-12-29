Op-Ed: Top 10 athlete interviews of 2017

Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageOp-Ed: Top 10 athlete interviews of 2017

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     7 hours ago in Sports
In sports, Digital Journal ranks its Top 10 athlete interviews of 2017. These interviews are arranged in no particular order.
Usain Bolt: Usain Bolt, the fastest man alive, chatted with Digital Journal about his proudest moments and the Usain Bolt Foundation.
Toby Stevenson
Toby Stevenson
Toby Stevenson
Toby Stevenson: Olympic silver medalist Toby Stevenson chatted with Digital Journal about his love for pole vault, and his latest endeavors as a coach at the University of Kentucky.
Bubba Sparks
Bubba Sparks
Rob D'Avellar
Bubba Sparks: Bubba Sparks opened up with Digital Journal about his illustrious career in pole vault, which spans 52 years. He also opened up about the impact of technology on the sport.
Emmanuel Karalis
Emmanuel Karalis
Emmanuel Karalis
Emmanuel Karalis: Greek pole vaulter Emmanuel Karalis chatted with Digital Journal about the world junior record he had set last year (5.53 meters) in Athens, Greece.
Emmanuel Karalis
Emmanuel Karalis
Emmanuel Karalis
Nancy Kerrigan
Nancy Kerrigan
StarGames
Nancy Kerrigan: Ice queen Nancy Kerrigan chatted with Digital Journal about her Olympic accomplishments, her tenure on Dancing with the Stars, motherhood and her plans for the future.
Nathan Adrian
Nathan Adrian
Agência Brasil, courtesy of Wikimedia Commons
Nathan Adrian: Olympic gold medalist Nathan Adrian chatted with Digital Journal about his proudest moments, and the digital transformation of aquatics. He also offered advice for aspiring swimmers, and opened up about the key to longevity in swimming.
Ricky Berens
Ricky Berens
Tim Binning
Ricky Berens: Two-time Olympic gold medalist Ricky Berens chatted with Digital Journal about his swimming career and his charitable work with the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption, and Tyler's Treehouse.
Tom Shields
Tom Shields
supplied by Tom Shields
Tom Shields: Olympic gold medalist Tom Shields chatted with Digital Journal about his prolific career in swimming, and his 2016 Olympic win in the 4 x 100 medley, where he represented Team U.S.A.
Greg Duplantis
Greg Duplantis
Greg Duplantis
Greg Duplantis: Coach Greg Duplantis chatted with Digital Journal about his respected career in pole vault, and he opened up about coaching his son, accomplished pole vaulter Mondo Duplantis.
Mondo Duplantis
Mondo Duplantis
John Nepolitan
Mondo Duplantis: Mondo Duplantis chatted with Digital Journal about his world junior record in pole vault, 5.90 meters, which he set earlier this year, as well as the World Championships in London.
This opinion article was written by an independent writer. The opinions and views expressed herein are those of the author and are not necessarily intended to reflect those of DigitalJournal.com
More about Athlete, Interviews, Usain bolt, Toby Stevenson
 
Sports Video
Latest News
Top News
How to stop employees stealing and selling data: Interview Special
Increased sales for Echo Dot signal change in consumer shopping
Cutting air freight expenses in half through drone technology
S.Africa's Zuma: Troubled leader heads towards exit
S.Africa's top court delivers Zuma impeachment blow
Op-Ed: Top 10 athlete interviews of 2017
'Bookkeeper of Auschwitz', 96, loses appeal against jail
Reid Miller talks 'Wyrm,' acting inspirations, and Saoirse Ronan Special
Yiannopoulos to open Hungary government conference
Trump's vacation: golf, tweets and phone calls