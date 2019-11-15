Op-Ed: 2019 Golden Goggle Awards Predictions: Who do you think will win?

By By Markos Papadatos 2 hours ago in Sports Los Angeles - The 2019 Golden Goggle Awards, presented by the USA Swimming Foundation, will take place on November 24 in Los Angeles, California. Who do you think will win? For "Breakout Performer of the Year," the nominees are Hali Flickinger, Jay Litherland, Hannah Moore, and Regan Smith. Who Will Win: Regan Smith. Analysis: After the incredible summer that Regan Smith had at the 2019 World Aquatics Championships in Gwangju, including setting two world records (smashing Missy Franklin's world record in the women's 200 meter backstroke, and as part of the 4×100 meter medley relay) For the "Perseverance Award," the nominees are Nathan Adrian, Katie Ledecky, and Ashley Twichell. Who Will Win: Nathan Adrian. Analysis: After the trying year that he had, being diagnosed with testicular cancer and possessing the indomitable spirit to fight it while staying true to his training and his fellow teammates at the World Championships in Gwangju, the 2019 "Perseverance Award" should be bestowed upon Nathan Adrian. It would be very deserving. He serves as an inspiration to all. The nominees for the 2019 "Coach of the Year" Golden Goggle Award include Jack Bauerle, Ray Looze, Greg Meehan, Mike Parratto, and Gregg Troy. Who Will Win: Gregg Troy. Analysis: While all the nominees are noteworthy coaches, the one that stood out this year was Coach Gregg Troy, who was able to coach and guide Caeleb Dressel in winning six gold medals and two silver medals at the World Championships in Gwangju. For "Relay Performance of the Year," the nominees are the women's 4x100 meter medley relay (2019 FINA World Championships), the mixed 4x100 meter Freestyle Relay (2019 FINA World Championships), and the men's 4x100 meter freestyle relay (2019 FINA World Championships). Who Will Win: This category is too close to call. Let's go with the mixed 4x100 meter freestyle relay. Analysis: Any of these relay races will be deserving, but it will most likely come down to the women's 4x100 meter medley relay or the mixed 4x100 meter freestyle relay since both involved athletes setting world records. If this journalist had to pick one, he will go with the mixed 4x100 meter freestyle relay. For "Female Race of the Year," the nominees are Simone Manuel in the 100 meter freestyle (2019 FINA World Championships), Katie Ledecky in the 800 meter freestyle (2019 FINA World Championships), Olivia Smoliga in the 50 meter backstroke (2019 FINA World Championships), Regan Smith in the women's 200 meter backstroke semifinals (2019 FINA World Championships) and Lilly King in the women's 100 meter breaststroke (2019 FINA World Championships). Who Will Win: Regan Smith in the women's 200 meter backstroke semifinals Analysis: While all of these races result in gold medals for America's top female swimmers, the race that really stood out from the above was Regan Smith's race in the women's 200 meter backstroke semifinals since she shattered Missy Franklin's world record. Particularly impressive about Smith is that she is only 17 years old. For "Male Race of the Year," Caeleb Dressel is nominated four times for four different races at the 2019 World Championships in Gwangju. These include the men's 50 meter freestyle, the 100 meter freestyle, the men's 50 meter butterfly and the men's 100 meter butterfly in the seminals. Also, Jay Litherland is nominated for his 400 meter individual medley (IM) race at the World Championships this summer. Who Will Win: Caeleb Dressel in the men's 100 meter butterfly in the seminals. Analysis: Caeleb Dressel's race in the men's 100 meter butterfly in the seminals was history-making since he shattered Michael Phelps' previous world record, which was nearly a decade old. Dressel clocked 49.50 seconds. For "Female Athlete of the Year," the nominees are Lilly King, Katie Ledecky, Simone Manuel, and Regan Smith. Who Will Win: This category is also too close to call. Let's go with Simone Manuel. Analysis: This is perhaps the most competitive category of the 2019 Golden Goggle Awards ceremony. All of the nominees in this category had an exceptional summer in Gwanju: Katie Ledecky was last year's winner in this category and she won three medals in Gwangju (one gold and two silver), Lilly King won three gold medals in Gwangju, while Regan won two gold medals and in both races, she set world records. In addition, Simone Manuel won a total of seven medals at the World Championships in Gwangju, which included four gold medals and three silver medals. Manuel's wins included setting three American records and two world records, and that alone should give her the edge for the ever-competitive "Female Athlete of the Year" Award. For "Male Athlete of the Year," Caeleb Dressel is this year's sole nominee. Who Will Win: Caeleb Dressel. 100 percent lock. Analysis: After the amazing summer he had at the 2019 World Championships in Gwangju, Caeleb Dressel's hard work has paid off, and he earned his second career "Male Athlete of the Year" Award. Congratulations. 