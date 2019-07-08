Special By By Markos Papadatos 23 mins ago in Sports South African Olympic swimmer Brad Tandy chatted with Digital Journal about being a part of the New York Breakers of the new professional swimming league, the International Swimming League (ISL). In the next five days, Tandy will be leaving for South Korea for the 2019 World Aquatics Championships in Gwangju. "The 50 meter free is the last event on the second-to-last day, so I have time to adjust," he said. Each day, Tandy is motivated by his "family back home and making them proud." "I never wanted to be someone that's just a brick in the wall. I wanted to be different and I wanted to go down a different path," he said. South African Olympic swimmer Brad Tandy University of Arizona For young and aspiring swimmers, he noted that they need to balance having fun, as well as working hard. "As you start leaning on one side, and you are enjoying yourself too much and not taking yourself seriously, you are not going to get to where you want to be," he said. "You need to find a good balance between enjoying yourself as a passion for swimming or whatever sport you are doing, but also giving it enough mental energy and seriousness as an athlete as well." Digital transformation of aquatics On being a swimmer in this digital age, Tandy said, "While I have only known the digital age, for me, information flies quick. I get to see how the guys are doing all around the world as well as right here where I am training. I think technology is a good thing: information is easily accessible." In his daily routine, Tandy shared that he uses an Tandy defined success as "your perception of happiness and achievement." "Success is the balance between enjoying the life you live and achieving whatever goal you have set for yourself," he said. For the fans and supporters that have been with Tandy on his aquatic journey, he expressed a huge "thank you." "I would not be here at all without my family," he admitted. "There is a lot more to come." To learn more about Olympic swimmer Brad Tandy, follow him on On competing for the New York Breakers, Tandy said, "It feels pretty good. I am very honored. It's a good squad." Michael Andrew serves as Vice Captain of the New York Breakers, and Tina Andrew is the General Manager of the American based swimming team. "I've known Michael for a while. They are a good team to have. Michael's parents are also from South Africa," he said, prior to noting that he is looking forward to "picking their brains" on a lot of topics.In the next five days, Tandy will be leaving for South Korea for the 2019 World Aquatics Championships in Gwangju. "The 50 meter free is the last event on the second-to-last day, so I have time to adjust," he said.Each day, Tandy is motivated by his "family back home and making them proud." "I never wanted to be someone that's just a brick in the wall. I wanted to be different and I wanted to go down a different path," he said.For young and aspiring swimmers, he noted that they need to balance having fun, as well as working hard. "As you start leaning on one side, and you are enjoying yourself too much and not taking yourself seriously, you are not going to get to where you want to be," he said. "You need to find a good balance between enjoying yourself as a passion for swimming or whatever sport you are doing, but also giving it enough mental energy and seriousness as an athlete as well."On being a swimmer in this digital age, Tandy said, "While I have only known the digital age, for me, information flies quick. I get to see how the guys are doing all around the world as well as right here where I am training. I think technology is a good thing: information is easily accessible."In his daily routine, Tandy shared that he uses an Oura ring , which is the most accurate sleep and activity tracker that measures the physiological signals of one's body. "It helps me monitor my sleeping patterns, heart rate, and variability," he explained.Tandy defined success as "your perception of happiness and achievement." "Success is the balance between enjoying the life you live and achieving whatever goal you have set for yourself," he said.For the fans and supporters that have been with Tandy on his aquatic journey, he expressed a huge "thank you." "I would not be here at all without my family," he admitted. "There is a lot more to come."To learn more about Olympic swimmer Brad Tandy, follow him on Instagram and on Twitter More about Brad Tandy, Olympic, Swimmer, South african, new york breakers Brad Tandy Olympic Swimmer South african new york breakers International Swimming League isl