In a tweet
to his fans and followers, Murphy noted that he is teaming up with the Goldfish Swim School
, in an effort to share his water safety tips.
Murphy's water safety tips are as follows: "Designate a water guardian, don't swim alone, practice CPR skills and take swim lessons."
"Water Safety is an important focus in my life, my sport, and among my teammates," Murphy posted on Instagram
. He is reminding his followers to keep their families safe "in and around the water."
Olympic gold medalist Ryan Murphy partners with Goldfish Swim School
Goldfish Swim School
Drowning prevention is a cause that is dear to Murphy's
heart as he is an ambassador for the USA Swimming Foundation
.
International Water Safety Day is designed to help raise awareness on the ongoing drowning prevention all over the world. It strives to make a planet that is 70 percent water, 100 percent water safe. To learn more about International Water Safety Day, visit its official homepage
.
Goldfish Swim School focuses on teaching children swimming lessons. For more information on the Goldfish Swim School, check out its official website
.