Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageOlympic gold medalist Ryan Murphy shares water safety tips

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     11 hours ago in Sports
​May 15 is International Water Safety Day. Olympic gold medalist swimmer and world record holder Ryan Murphy (100 meter backstroke) shared his water safety tips.
In a tweet to his fans and followers, Murphy noted that he is teaming up with the Goldfish Swim School, in an effort to share his water safety tips.
Murphy's water safety tips are as follows: "Designate a water guardian, don't swim alone, practice CPR skills and take swim lessons."
"Water Safety is an important focus in my life, my sport, and among my teammates," Murphy posted on Instagram. He is reminding his followers to keep their families safe "in and around the water."
Olympic gold medalist Ryan Murphy partners with Goldfish Swim School
Olympic gold medalist Ryan Murphy partners with Goldfish Swim School
Goldfish Swim School
Drowning prevention is a cause that is dear to Murphy's heart as he is an ambassador for the USA Swimming Foundation.
International Water Safety Day is designed to help raise awareness on the ongoing drowning prevention all over the world. It strives to make a planet that is 70 percent water, 100 percent water safe. To learn more about International Water Safety Day, visit its official homepage.
Goldfish Swim School focuses on teaching children swimming lessons. For more information on the Goldfish Swim School, check out its official website.
More about Ryan murphy, Swimmer, Special olympics, Gold, medalist
 
Sports Video
Latest News
Top News
Teaching climate change — Sorting the facts from fiction
Suspected jihadists back in dock over murder of two Scandinavian women
Born under IS, sick Iraqi children left undocumented, untreated
Review: Adam Lambert mesmerizes on sultry pop single 'New Eyes' Special
Ebola outbreak in DRC is now out of control, say experts
Palestinians plan Eurovision alternative
Review: This week’s releases find you can’t keep running Special
Trump ramps up battle against Chinese telecom giant Huawei
Taking a closer look at the pros and cons of nuclear energy
Bitcoin hits high near $8,300 today