Special By By Markos Papadatos 39 mins ago in Sports On July 4, Olympic gold medalist swimmer Pernille Blume chatted with Digital Journal about competing for the New York Breakers in the International Swimming League (ISL). She had nothing but kind words working with New York Breakers Vice Captain Michael Andrew and General Manager Tina Andrew. "It is good and it's fun. Michael is such a nice guy and he's very warm and welcoming. He is great to talk to and the same goes for his father, Peter Andrew if you need any advice. It is nice to feel welcome and that you are no stranger to them," she said. At the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Blume won the gold medal in the women's 50 meter freestyle. This marked Denmark's first swim gold at an Olympiad since 1948 (when Karen-Margrete Harup and Greta Anderson both won gold medals for Denmark at the 1948 Olympics). "That was such a big surprise for me," she said. "I really didn't expect it. It was my first international individual medal. Winning the gold medal at the Olympics was the best moment in my life. I felt so grateful since all the hard work paid off at that moment." On her daily motivations, she said, "I am not motivated by results, honestly. Usually, I am motivated more just to see where my swimming can take me and what adventures my swimming will bring me, both in and out of the pool and as a person. I am motivated doing this lifestyle that I really love." "I am curious to see every day where my body, my mind, and swimming can take me outside of the pool," she added. Digital transformation of aquatics Regarding the impact of technology on swimming, she said, "Technology gives us all the small details, and you get to be a little bit of a geek and I really love that. It's always special to see if you are doing the same things in the water as what you think your body is doing, and it's a confirmation for that. Swimming has gotten so technical even to the smallest details." For recovery purposes, Blume shared that she is "very traditional" and she would only use NormaTec rarely. Blume's advice for young and aspiring swimmers is to "not sit around and wait for a miracle to happen." "Go out and create that miracle yourself," she said. For her fans and supporters, Blume said, "Thanks for always keeping the interest and for always trying to understand me and my choices. I hope they will continue to follow me. My biggest wish is to inspire and I really hope they feel inspired by what I am doing." The Danish athlete defined the word success as "being in your flow, doing what you love, and living your life and loving it." To learn more about Olympic gold medalist swimmer Pernille Blume, follow her on The 25-year-old Danish swimmer noted that she is thrilled to be a part of the New York Breakers. "It feels great. I am excited to get to know the team members. Swimming has gotten so technical even to the smallest details."For recovery purposes, Blume shared that she is "very traditional" and she would only use NormaTec rarely.Blume's advice for young and aspiring swimmers is to "not sit around and wait for a miracle to happen." "Go out and create that miracle yourself," she said.For her fans and supporters, Blume said, "Thanks for always keeping the interest and for always trying to understand me and my choices. I hope they will continue to follow me. My biggest wish is to inspire and I really hope they feel inspired by what I am doing."The Danish athlete defined the word success as "being in your flow, doing what you love, and living your life and loving it."To learn more about Olympic gold medalist swimmer Pernille Blume, follow her on Instagram and on Twitter