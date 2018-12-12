By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Sports Fort Lauderdale - On December 11, four-time Olympic medalist swimmer Anthony Ervin announced his "Win The Winter" Triathlon Camp, which will take place over two days in February of 2019 in Florida. This is an opportunity to help triathletes improve their swimming by learning from the best. In addition, the "Win The Winter" Triathlon Camp will focus on bike technique, strategy, stride coaching, nutrition, physical therapy, wisdom on recovery, education on safety, coupled with group dinners and fireside chats with the professional athletes. Anthony Ervin remarked in a press statement that "age isn't the barrier." "It's the very reason for continuing the life and conduct of a sportsman," he explained. Ervin acknowledged that he couldn't think of a better way to use the President's Day weekend, in an effort to continue to develop his body for "a life of continuing athleticism." 2016 Olympian and American triathlete Joe Maloy shared that he is excited to partner with Anthony and Brad, in an effort to "offer this experience." He added that growth in sport is incremental, and shifts in perspective can help people leap from one level to the next level. With Maloy's knowledge in the triathlon, coupled with Anthony and Brad's life experiences and swimming experiences, Maloy feels that this camp is a distinct opportunity for "incremental fitness gains" as well as "perspective leaps." He is looking forward to enjoying the holiday weekend in the South Florida sun. To learn more about four-time Olympic medalist Anthony Ervin and the "Win The Winter" Triathlon Camp, check out his Ervin is joined by 2016 Team USA Olympic triathlete Joe Maloy and Paralympics gold medalist Brad Snyder, who is also a U.S. Navy veteran. It will be held over President's Day weekend in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, from February 16 to 18, 2019.This is an opportunity to help triathletes improve their swimming by learning from the best. In addition, the "Win The Winter" Triathlon Camp will focus on bike technique, strategy, stride coaching, nutrition, physical therapy, wisdom on recovery, education on safety, coupled with group dinners and fireside chats with the professional athletes.Anthony Ervin remarked in a press statement that "age isn't the barrier." "It's the very reason for continuing the life and conduct of a sportsman," he explained. Ervin acknowledged that he couldn't think of a better way to use the President's Day weekend, in an effort to continue to develop his body for "a life of continuing athleticism."2016 Olympian and American triathlete Joe Maloy shared that he is excited to partner with Anthony and Brad, in an effort to "offer this experience." He added that growth in sport is incremental, and shifts in perspective can help people leap from one level to the next level.With Maloy's knowledge in the triathlon, coupled with Anthony and Brad's life experiences and swimming experiences, Maloy feels that this camp is a distinct opportunity for "incremental fitness gains" as well as "perspective leaps." He is looking forward to enjoying the holiday weekend in the South Florida sun.To learn more about four-time Olympic medalist Anthony Ervin and the "Win The Winter" Triathlon Camp, check out his official website More about Anthony Ervin, Triathlon, Camp, Swimmer, Swimming Anthony Ervin Triathlon Camp Swimmer Swimming Olympic Olympian medalist