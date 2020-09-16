Special By By Markos Papadatos 2 hours ago in Sports American swimmer Nic Fink chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about rejoining the Cali Condors swimming team in the second season of the International Swimming League (ISL). Fink had nothing but the greatest remarks about General Manager Jason Lezak. "It is pretty surreal, especially since I grew up watching him swim at the Olympic level and at World Championships. He definitely knows how to fire us up as a General Manager and how to get us ready to go," he said. On being a swimmer in the digital age, he said, "It's good. It's one of those things that help you achieve your fastest stroke and your full potential. It's good to be a little bit old-school too." Fink shared that he uses technology for recovery purposes such as a He acknowledged that he and his pro group have been doing really well during quarantine. "We have been able to train in some pools and we are able to stay busy and stay active. I think we are all in a really good spot getting ready for ISL," he said. Each day, he is motivated by his drive for success. "I just want to be the best that I can be in the water," he said. He is drawn to the breastroke because there are "no underwaters." "It's just a pullout. My underwaters aren't super great so I like doing a pullout and not having to worry about staying under for longer," he said. For young and aspiring swimmers, he encouraged them to have fun with the sport. "There is a lot of work to put in, but my teammates help make it fun. Having fun is one of the main things," he said. On the title of the current chapter of his life, he said, "Staying Positive." Fink defined the word success as "doing the best you can do and putting your best effort." "If you put your best foot forward, that's a success," he said. As a bonus question, this journalist asked Fink what is his personal favorite Blink-182 tune, for which he responded, "Stay Together for the Kids." For his supporters and fans, he concluded, "I appreciate everything that the supporters do for me. It takes a village, I have a whole team of people that support me in every way. The fans are great, I love interacting with them on social media and giving other swimmers advice." To learn more about American swimmer Nic Fink, follow him on Instagram isl2020 #iswimleagueS02 #GoDors A post shared by Nic Fink (@finknic) on Sep 9, 2020 at 10:39am PDT He is thrilled to be back with the Cali Condors. "It feels great," he admitted. "I think the Cali Condors have some unfinished business. I will be doing my best to help the team get the win."Fink had nothing but the greatest remarks about General Manager Jason Lezak. "It is pretty surreal, especially since I grew up watching him swim at the Olympic level and at World Championships. He definitely knows how to fire us up as a General Manager and how to get us ready to go," he said.On being a swimmer in the digital age, he said, "It's good. It's one of those things that help you achieve your fastest stroke and your full potential. It's good to be a little bit old-school too."Fink shared that he uses technology for recovery purposes such as a Norma-Tec (for compressions), Hypervolt, and foam rollers.He acknowledged that he and his pro group have been doing really well during quarantine. "We have been able to train in some pools and we are able to stay busy and stay active. I think we are all in a really good spot getting ready for ISL," he said.Each day, he is motivated by his drive for success. "I just want to be the best that I can be in the water," he said.He is drawn to the breastroke because there are "no underwaters." "It's just a pullout. My underwaters aren't super great so I like doing a pullout and not having to worry about staying under for longer," he said.For young and aspiring swimmers, he encouraged them to have fun with the sport. "There is a lot of work to put in, but my teammates help make it fun. Having fun is one of the main things," he said.On the title of the current chapter of his life, he said, "Staying Positive."Fink defined the word success as "doing the best you can do and putting your best effort." "If you put your best foot forward, that's a success," he said.As a bonus question, this journalist asked Fink what is his personal favorite Blink-182 tune, for which he responded, "Stay Together for the Kids."For his supporters and fans, he concluded, "I appreciate everything that the supporters do for me. It takes a village, I have a whole team of people that support me in every way. The fans are great, I love interacting with them on social media and giving other swimmers advice."To learn more about American swimmer Nic Fink, follow him on Instagram and Twitter More about Nic Fink, cali condors, isl, Swimmer, International Swimming League Nic Fink cali condors isl Swimmer International Swimmi...