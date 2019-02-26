Email
article imageNathan Adrian opens up about cancer diagnosis on the 'Today' show

By Markos Papadatos     45 mins ago in Sports
On February 26, 2019, eight-time Olympic medalist Nathan Adrian was interviewed on NBC News' Today, where he gives an update on his health.
A world champion swimmer, Adrian revealed that he is doing "great" after his battle with testicular cancer. The Olympian opened up about his cancer diagnosis and he discussed how his wife, Hallie, has helped him through this challenge. The couple has been married for four months.
He acknowledged that it has been an "awesome melding of two lives into one." Adrian added that when the cancer news came, it became a unified moment of "how are we going to beat this together?"
Ever-optimistic, Adrian hopes to be competing at the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo. He shared that he is going to "try." "I am going to try to get back to the Bay area soon as possible so I can hop in the weight room," he said. His goal is to be able to hop in the pool again to start training.
Adrian's entire interview on NBC News' Today may be seen on the official Today website.
