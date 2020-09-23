Special By By Markos Papadatos 56 mins ago in Sports World champion swimmer Michael Chadwick chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about the upcoming second season of the International Swimming League (ISL), which will be starting in Budapest, Hungary, next month. Chadwick will be competing for the Toronto Titans swimming team. "I am very excited. When I got offered the spot to be on Toronto Titans, I saw it as an opportunity to be a part of something new. That makes me excited to see where this team is going to go and be a part of the amazing ISL for another year. I am looking forward to seeing what the second season of ISL is going to look like," he said. "I am excited to see how the layout proceeds this next month. It's going to be very interesting. The ISL is the future of swimming," he added. He had nothing but kind remarks about his new General Manager When asked what commonalities he sees among champions, he responded, "The most consistent thing I've seen among champions is the commitment to be the 'best you' possible. While you also need hard work, determination, perseverance, and pursuit of excellence, the biggest thing is the commitment to being the 'best you'." American swimmer Michael Chadwick Jack Spitser Chadwick opened up about the postponement of the Tokyo Olympic Games to 2021. "I am thankful that they have a plan to postpone it and try again. I am really happy and excited that they are postponing them even though it's a giant undertaking to reschedule them. Everyone is relieved that the Olympics are happening next year," he said. To learn more about world champion swimmer Instagram michaelchadwick95) on Aug 18, 2020 at 2:22pm PDT For Chadwick, quarantine has been a "learning experience." "It's something that you can't prepare for," he explained. "We are all coping with it and dealing with it differently. I definitely learned a lot more about myself, my life, my love for swimming through this time of reflection. Quarantine has been a time of reflection for me."Chadwick will be competing for the Toronto Titans swimming team. "I am very excited. When I got offered the spot to be on Toronto Titans, I saw it as an opportunity to be a part of something new. That makes me excited to see where this team is going to go and be a part of the amazing ISL for another year. I am looking forward to seeing what the second season of ISL is going to look like," he said."I am excited to see how the layout proceeds this next month. It's going to be very interesting. The ISL is the future of swimming," he added.He had nothing but kind remarks about his new General Manager Rob Kent . "Rob is great. I haven't had a chance to meet him in person yet but every interaction I've had with him has been positive. He is working really hard and he has exceeded my expectations with how he has organized this team."When asked what commonalities he sees among champions, he responded, "The most consistent thing I've seen among champions is the commitment to be the 'best you' possible. While you also need hard work, determination, perseverance, and pursuit of excellence, the biggest thing is the commitment to being the 'best you'."Chadwick opened up about the postponement of the Tokyo Olympic Games to 2021. "I am thankful that they have a plan to postpone it and try again. I am really happy and excited that they are postponing them even though it's a giant undertaking to reschedule them. Everyone is relieved that the Olympics are happening next year," he said.To learn more about world champion swimmer Michael Chadwick , follow him on Twitter and on Instagram More about Michael Chadwick, toronto titans, isl, Swimmer Michael Chadwick toronto titans isl Swimmer