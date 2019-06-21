By By Markos Papadatos 26 mins ago in Sports Professional competitive swimmer Michael Andrew is the Vice Captain and Co-owner of the New York Breakers, as part of the International Swimming League (ISL), along with his parents Peter and Tina Andrew. At the Short Course Worlds in Hangzhou, China, this past December, Andrew raced his way to a world record in the 4 x 50 meter mixed medley relay, along with Olivia Smoliga, Kelsi Dahlia and Caeleb Dressel. The New York Breakers are New York City's newest professional sports team, and their roster includes 27 athletes that will start competing in October, as part of the opening season of the International Swimming League (ISL). The Andrew family describes the "New York Breakers as a family team." Aside from Michael Andrew, their roster of male swimmers includes Joao De Luca from Brazil, Chris Reid from South Africa, Pedro Spajari from Brazil, Marcelo Chierighini from Brazil, Jack McLoughlin from Australia, Mack Darragh from Canada, Brad Tandy from South Africa, Jonathan Gomez from Colombia, Clyde Lewis from Australia, Marius Kusch from Germany, Markus Thormeyer from Canada, fellow American Jacob Pebley and Marco Koch from Germany, as well as Justin Wright from the United States. The female swimmers on the roster include Lia Neal from the United States, Madi Wilson from Australia, Ali DeLoof from the USA, Gaby DeLoof from the USA, Emily Overholt from Canada, Lara Grangeon from France, Haley Black from Canada, and Breeja Larson from the USA, Alys Thomas from the U.K., Emily Escobedo and Catie DeLoof from the USA, as well as Reva Foos from Germany and Pernille Blume from Denmark. To learn more about the New York Breakers, check out their Read More: Michael Andrew's mother, Tina Andrew, the General Manager of the New York Breakers, chatted with Andrew is 20 years old and he lives in California with his parents and sister. Last year, he was a four-time national outdoor champion, as well as world champion, and Pan Pac champion. He was also the winner of the Breakout Performer Award at the 2018 Golden Goggle Awards At the Short Course Worlds in Hangzhou, China, this past December, Andrew raced his way to a world record in the 4 x 50 meter mixed medley relay, along with Olivia Smoliga, Kelsi Dahlia and Caeleb Dressel.The New York Breakers are New York City's newest professional sports team, and their roster includes 27 athletes that will start competing in October, as part of the opening season of the International Swimming League (ISL). The Andrew family describes the "New York Breakers as a family team."Aside from Michael Andrew, their roster of male swimmers includes Joao De Luca from Brazil, Chris Reid from South Africa, Pedro Spajari from Brazil, Marcelo Chierighini from Brazil, Jack McLoughlin from Australia, Mack Darragh from Canada, Brad Tandy from South Africa, Jonathan Gomez from Colombia, Clyde Lewis from Australia, Marius Kusch from Germany, Markus Thormeyer from Canada, fellow American Jacob Pebley and Marco Koch from Germany, as well as Justin Wright from the United States.The female swimmers on the roster include Lia Neal from the United States, Madi Wilson from Australia, Ali DeLoof from the USA, Gaby DeLoof from the USA, Emily Overholt from Canada, Lara Grangeon from France, Haley Black from Canada, and Breeja Larson from the USA, Alys Thomas from the U.K., Emily Escobedo and Catie DeLoof from the USA, as well as Reva Foos from Germany and Pernille Blume from Denmark.To learn more about the New York Breakers, check out their Facebook page and their website : Michael Andrew's mother, Tina Andrew, the General Manager of the New York Breakers, chatted with Digital Journal More about Michael Andrew, NY Breakers, International Swimming League, isl Michael Andrew NY Breakers International Swimmi... isl