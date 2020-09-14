Special By By Markos Papadatos 6 hours ago in Sports London - Rob Woodhouse, the General Manager of the London Roar in the International Swimming League (ISL), chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about the 2020 season. The 2020 ISL roster for London Roar was officially He acknowledged that as a team, they are most excited about competing again. "It has been so tough on the athletes and the coaches, this is their passion and being an Olympic year where they have been starved of competition they cannot wait to dive in," he said. On being a General Manager in the digital age, Woodhouse stated that it feels "great." "I love the GM role and it's great to be back on pool deck at international meets, especially in such a unique team-oriented environment," he said. Woodhouse spoke highly about the ISL Solidarity Program, which has helped athletes during the pandemic. "The program provides cash grants to the athletes signed to ISL teams. The cash funding is important to all the athletes, but particularly those who don't benefit from significant sponsorship. Equally important has been the athletes knowing they are being supported by the ISL in these uncertain times," he explained. Regarding his proudest professional accomplishments, he remarked, "With the London Roar I think the team's performance at the Budapest match last year where they totally dominated was very special, probably matched by the second day of the final in Las Vegas where we came from a long way back to lead most of the second day and almost win the title." "Above all of that, I think the culture and team spirit of the London Roar team was incredible — athletes and coaches from 10 different countries around the world — coming together as swimmers and leaving as family," he added. He defined the word success as "doing what you love and loving what you do." Woodhouse concluded, "Let's give it up for the London Roar." To learn more about Rob Woodhouse, follow him on Instagram ISwimLeague #ISL2020 #ISwimLeagueS02 #islbudapest2020 #roarforlondon A post shared by isl_londonroar) on Sep 14, 2020 at 4:34am PDT In the inaugural season of the ISL, London Roar finished in second place right behind Energy Standard. "We were disappointed and delighted in the same measure. Disappointed to be so close to winning, but delighted that each and every team member gave their all and performed incredibly well across the season and the final," he said.The 2020 ISL roster for London Roar was officially announced . "On paper, the London Roar is the best team in the competition this season. We've recruited very well and retained our 20 best performers from last season. It's beginning to look like COVID will restrict us from having our best team assemble in Budapest, so we're working through that now and will once again give everything with the team we bring to the competition pool," he said.He acknowledged that as a team, they are most excited about competing again. "It has been so tough on the athletes and the coaches, this is their passion and being an Olympic year where they have been starved of competition they cannot wait to dive in," he said.On being a General Manager in the digital age, Woodhouse stated that it feels "great." "I love the GM role and it's great to be back on pool deck at international meets, especially in such a unique team-oriented environment," he said.Woodhouse spoke highly about the ISL Solidarity Program, which has helped athletes during the pandemic. "The program provides cash grants to the athletes signed to ISL teams. The cash funding is important to all the athletes, but particularly those who don't benefit from significant sponsorship. Equally important has been the athletes knowing they are being supported by the ISL in these uncertain times," he explained.Regarding his proudest professional accomplishments, he remarked, "With the London Roar I think the team's performance at the Budapest match last year where they totally dominated was very special, probably matched by the second day of the final in Las Vegas where we came from a long way back to lead most of the second day and almost win the title.""Above all of that, I think the culture and team spirit of the London Roar team was incredible — athletes and coaches from 10 different countries around the world — coming together as swimmers and leaving as family," he added.He defined the word success as "doing what you love and loving what you do." Woodhouse concluded, "Let's give it up for the London Roar."To learn more about Rob Woodhouse, follow him on Twitter , and follow the London Roar team on Instagram More about Rob Woodhouse, London Roar, General manager, isl, International Swimming League More news from Rob Woodhouse London Roar General manager isl International Swimmi...