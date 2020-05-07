Email
article imageMeet Rob Kent: General Manager and Co-owner of the Toronto Titans Special

Listen
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Sports
Rob Kent chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about being the General Manager and Co-owner of Toronto Titans in the International Swimming League (ISL).
"I have been an investment banker for 25 years, and now I am the General Manager of the Toronto Titans," he said, about his background. He is also the founder of the Lake Ontario Swim Team.
On becoming co-owner and General Manager of the Toronto Titans, he said, "It was quite a surprise. I am also the founder and President of the Global Swim Series, which involves mass participation in open water swimming as opposed to elite pool swimming."
Most impressive about the ISL is that it is the first professional swimming league in the world, and the first truly global sports league. The Toronto Titans are the first ISL swimming team that is based in Canada.
Rob Kent co-owner of the Toronto Titans
Rob Kent, co-owner of the Toronto Titans
Photo Courtesy of Rob Kent
Some of the first swimmers he already signed (and officially announced) include Kylie Masse, Anton McKee, Kayla Sanchez, Olympic gold medalist Penny Oleksiak, Michael Chadwick, and Blake Pieroni. He underscored the significance of building a team culture with the Toronto Titans. "We have a whole bunch of really good swimmers, and we are really excited about them," he said. "Team culture is key to me and very important," he added.
Without giving away too much of his roster of world-class swimmers, he revealed that it is highly-eclectic from such countries as Canada, the United States, Great Britain, Czechoslovakia, Iceland, Ireland, Luxemburg, Russia, Sweden, and Ukraine. "It is such an international team," he admitted. "We have several other former world record holders. We are pretty pleased with how well the recruitment process has gone in regard to putting together this team. It was pretty exciting," he exclaimed.
Kent also spoke highly about the ISL Solidarity Program, which is helping swimmers during the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
To learn more about the Toronto Titans, check out its official Facebook page and its website, and follow them on Twitter.
