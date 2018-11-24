Special By By Markos Papadatos 46 mins ago in Sports New York - On November 19, competitive swimmer Austin Katz chatted with this journalist at the red carpet of the 2018 Golden Goggle Awards in New York City. Katz was nominated for the 2018 Golden Goggle award for "Breakout Performer of the Year," alongside fellow swimmers At the 2018 Phillips 66 National Swimming Championships, Katz won the bronze medal in the men's 200 meter backstroke, and he subsequently won the bronze medal at the 2018 Pan Pacific Swimming Championships in the same event. On being at the 2018 Golden Goggle Awards, Katz said, "It is awesome to be here. The environment is super cool, and everybody is having a great time." Katz shared that he is drawn to swimming due to "the competition." "I love racing, and getting my hand on the wall," he said. "I like the thrill of being in the race." His advice for young swimmers is as follows: "Training is hard but you really need to enjoy the process. You need to have fun while you are doing it. Try to have a good time, and get a good group of friends to have fun during practice." Each day, Katz is motivated by "dropping time" and "getting better." "I am motivated by improving every single day, even if it's the smallest thing," he explained. For his fans and supports, Katz concluded, "Thank you so much for being there for me, and thank you for believing in me." To learn more about USA Swimming, check out its This year's ceremony was held at the Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel, and it benefits the USA Swimming Foundation.Katz was nominated for the 2018 Golden Goggle award for "Breakout Performer of the Year," alongside fellow swimmers Michael Andrew , Zach Harting, and Andrew Seliskar.At the 2018 Phillips 66 National Swimming Championships, Katz won the bronze medal in the men's 200 meter backstroke, and he subsequently won the bronze medal at the 2018 Pan Pacific Swimming Championships in the same event.On being at the 2018 Golden Goggle Awards, Katz said, "It is awesome to be here. The environment is super cool, and everybody is having a great time."Katz shared that he is drawn to swimming due to "the competition." "I love racing, and getting my hand on the wall," he said. "I like the thrill of being in the race."His advice for young swimmers is as follows: "Training is hard but you really need to enjoy the process. You need to have fun while you are doing it. Try to have a good time, and get a good group of friends to have fun during practice."Each day, Katz is motivated by "dropping time" and "getting better." "I am motivated by improving every single day, even if it's the smallest thing," he explained.For his fans and supports, Katz concluded, "Thank you so much for being there for me, and thank you for believing in me."To learn more about USA Swimming, check out its official homepage More about Austin Katz, Michael Andrew, Swimmer, Golden Goggle Awards Austin Katz Michael Andrew Swimmer Golden Goggle Awards