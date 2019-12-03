Special By By Markos Papadatos 47 mins ago in Sports Apostolos Tsagkarakis, the Technical Director of the International Swimming League (ISL) chatted with Digital Journal about his job description, experience, and plans for the future with the ISL. As Technical Director, his job description is quite elaborate. "I have to make sure that the match runs smoothly from a sports point of view, but always in connection to the show factor and what the fans are seeing on their screens and in the venue. Also, coordinating anything that has to do with calendar, events, team and athlete needs, rosters, future teams and in general, the sports side of ISL," he explained. Thus far, the ISL swimming matches have been well-received by swimmers and sports fans all over the goal. "It feels great to see ISL improving its performance day after day, match after match. Swimming will become so popular for the fans so we have to make sure we live up to their expectations," he exclaimed. Each day he is motivated by his family’s happiness and the fact that the first two months of the ISL competitions have exceeded his expectations. "The sky's the limit," he said. Regarding his plans and future goals for 2020 with the ISL, he said, "My role is to help the league develop into one of the most prominent sports leagues in the world. What we have accomplished in such a short time is amazing." For young and aspiring technical directors or swimmers, he encouraged them to "keep the love for the sport strong and make sure they drive themselves to success by being professional, precise and certain about their abilities." Tsagkarakis has been a swimmer for well over three decades. "I have been swimming for over 30 years. I was a kid that was afraid of the water but with the right guidance from my home and coaches, I learned to love the sport. I swam for the Greek National Team from the age of 15 until I was 30 years old," he said. He continued, "I swam in the NCAA for Alabama Swimming & Diving (Roll, Tide!) and I participated in two Olympic Games. I broke national records about 20 times and swam at many World, European and other international competitions." On his Greek heritage, he said, "My father is from Crete and my mother is from Evia. I am proud to be Greek and I feel blessed to have grown up in Athens." For Tsagkarakis, the word success is synonymous with contentment. "Success is nothing without happiness. If you are able to smile and laugh each day, then you are successful in everything that you do," he said. On his thoughts on the Greek-American community in the United States, he said, "Our presence in the U.S. is so strong that sometimes it makes you feel like home. It always made me smile to be around Greek people while I was away from home. The community does a lot for the Greek people and I am proud of that." To learn more about the International Swimming League, check out its On being a part of the inaugural International Swimming League (ISL), he said, "It feels phenomenal. Being part of a sports project with this potential is incredible in itself. Now, being part of the swimming world for the past 30+ years makes it even sweeter. I am so excited for the young swimmers and what the ISL has to offer to their future."As Technical Director, his job description is quite elaborate. "I have to make sure that the match runs smoothly from a sports point of view, but always in connection to the show factor and what the fans are seeing on their screens and in the venue. Also, coordinating anything that has to do with calendar, events, team and athlete needs, rosters, future teams and in general, the sports side of ISL," he explained.Thus far, the ISL swimming matches have been well-received by swimmers and sports fans all over the goal. "It feels great to see ISL improving its performance day after day, match after match. Swimming will become so popular for the fans so we have to make sure we live up to their expectations," he exclaimed.Each day he is motivated by his family’s happiness and the fact that the first two months of the ISL competitions have exceeded his expectations. "The sky's the limit," he said.Regarding his plans and future goals for 2020 with the ISL, he said, "My role is to help the league develop into one of the most prominent sports leagues in the world. What we have accomplished in such a short time is amazing."For young and aspiring technical directors or swimmers, he encouraged them to "keep the love for the sport strong and make sure they drive themselves to success by being professional, precise and certain about their abilities."Tsagkarakis has been a swimmer for well over three decades. "I have been swimming for over 30 years. I was a kid that was afraid of the water but with the right guidance from my home and coaches, I learned to love the sport. I swam for the Greek National Team from the age of 15 until I was 30 years old," he said.He continued, "I swam in the NCAA for Alabama Swimming & Diving (Roll, Tide!) and I participated in two Olympic Games. I broke national records about 20 times and swam at many World, European and other international competitions."On his Greek heritage, he said, "My father is from Crete and my mother is from Evia. I am proud to be Greek and I feel blessed to have grown up in Athens."For Tsagkarakis, the word success is synonymous with contentment. "Success is nothing without happiness. If you are able to smile and laugh each day, then you are successful in everything that you do," he said.On his thoughts on the Greek-American community in the United States, he said, "Our presence in the U.S. is so strong that sometimes it makes you feel like home. It always made me smile to be around Greek people while I was away from home. The community does a lot for the Greek people and I am proud of that."To learn more about the International Swimming League, check out its official website and its Facebook page More about Apostolos Tsagkarakis, Technical, Director, isl, International Swimming League More news from Apostolos Tsagkaraki... Technical Director isl International Swimmi...