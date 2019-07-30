Special By By Markos Papadatos 39 mins ago in Sports Longboard world champion Honolua Blomfield chatted with Digital Journal about winning the 2018 Vans Duct Tape Invitational Women's Longboarding and how technology has impacted the sport of surfing. Each day, Blomfield's motivation comes from where she lives. "I grew up at the beach in Hawaii and it's what I always did. I love the ocean and surfing, I knew what I wanted to be when I grew up when I was five," she said. Regarding her plans for the future, she said, "I'm still doing the Longboard Tour so it's definitely on my mind to try and get some results to be a contender for a title again. I'd like to compete in every contest I can and that I'm invited to. Maybe throw in a vacation." For young and aspiring surfers, she said, "I would say never give up and practice every day because there's something about that. Practice actually pays off. Never put a limit on your dreams and go after what you're passionate about." Digital transformation of surfing On the impact of technology on the sport of surfing, she said, "I think scoring updates are the best thing that's happened. I love the old school and the old school keeps it interesting, but new school keeps it fair. Also, the led priority system is a game-changer as well. It's super convenient and great." "I don't run or work out or do anything but surf, so technology doesn't come into that aspect of my life. That's how my dad raised me, no matter the waves or what board, just being in the water helps a lot. I know a lot about how the ocean works and conditions because of that, which I'm really thankful for," she said. Regarding her use of technology in her daily routine as an athlete, she said, "Social media can be a really huge part of being an athlete. I love to express myself through it, I started doing it from a young age and expressed myself through that technology, but I don't think you should chase everything off it or get lost in that world because it can be easy to do." For her fans and followers, she said, "Thank you for supporting me, it really means a lot for each and every one of you to be a part of my journey." Blomfield defined the word success as follows: "Being happy with yourself and what you're doing and just loving what you do." To learn more about world champion longboarder Honolua Blomfield, follow her on On winning the 2018 Vans Duct Tape Invitational Women's Longboarding, she said, "I thought it was pretty insane because it was the first-ever women's Duct Tape Invitational and that was super cool. I was so nervous about it and to win made it so special. It was probably one of the better days of my life."Each day, Blomfield's motivation comes from where she lives. "I grew up at the beach in Hawaii and it's what I always did. I love the ocean and surfing, I knew what I wanted to be when I grew up when I was five," she said.Regarding her plans for the future, she said, "I'm still doing the Longboard Tour so it's definitely on my mind to try and get some results to be a contender for a title again. I'd like to compete in every contest I can and that I'm invited to. Maybe throw in a vacation."For young and aspiring surfers, she said, "I would say never give up and practice every day because there's something about that. Practice actually pays off. Never put a limit on your dreams and go after what you're passionate about."On the impact of technology on the sport of surfing, she said, "I think scoring updates are the best thing that's happened. I love the old school and the old school keeps it interesting, but new school keeps it fair. Also, the led priority system is a game-changer as well. It's super convenient and great.""I don't run or work out or do anything but surf, so technology doesn't come into that aspect of my life. That's how my dad raised me, no matter the waves or what board, just being in the water helps a lot. I know a lot about how the ocean works and conditions because of that, which I'm really thankful for," she said.Regarding her use of technology in her daily routine as an athlete, she said, "Social media can be a really huge part of being an athlete. I love to express myself through it, I started doing it from a young age and expressed myself through that technology, but I don't think you should chase everything off it or get lost in that world because it can be easy to do."For her fans and followers, she said, "Thank you for supporting me, it really means a lot for each and every one of you to be a part of my journey."Blomfield defined the word success as follows: "Being happy with yourself and what you're doing and just loving what you do."To learn more about world champion longboarder Honolua Blomfield, follow her on Instagram More about Honolua Blomfield, World champion, longboard, Surfing Honolua Blomfield World champion longboard Surfing