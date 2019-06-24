Two-time Olympic medalist Lia Neal will be competing for the New York Breakers as part of the International Swimming League (ISL).
Neal joins 12 other female athletes on the New York Breakers roster, as well as 15 other male swimmers.
Tina Andrew serves as General Manager of the New York Breakers, and her son, professional swimmer, Michael Andrew, is the Vice Captain.
A native of Brooklyn, New York, Neal specializes in the freestyle swimming events. At the 2012 Summer Olympic Games in London, she won the bronze medal in the 4×100 meter freestyle relay for Team USA, and more recently, at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, she won the silver medal in the 4×100 meter freestyle relay. Neal has also won gold medals in both the Short Course Worlds and the FINA World Championships in the relay races.
