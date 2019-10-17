"I am fortunate to have been apart of some pretty amazing experiences but the last two weeks were unlike anything I have ever experienced," Sandeno said.
"It was an absolutely incredible experience for the first European ISL match. What a surreal two weeks it has been," she exclaimed. "I could not be more proud of my team and so fired up for our next match on November 16 and 17 in Washington, DC. I love this team. Rock the Red," she elaborated.
A four-time Olympic medalist swimmer, Sandeno noted that she is "still buzzing" thanks to her special group of athletes and staff. "We have grit, heart, passion, encouragement, spirit, hype, pride, humor, class, strength, and determination," she said, prior to expressing her pride for her team.
Sandeno
added that she cannot wait to "rockthered in DC next month."
DC Trident is comprised of such athletes as Katie Ledecky, Natalie Coughlin
, Cody Miller
, Zane Grothe
, and Zach Apple
, among other gifted swimmers.
In July of 2019, Kaitlin Sandeno chatted with Digital Journal
chatted with Digital Journal about serving as a GM for the DC Trident and about her book, Golden Glow: How Kaitlin Sandeno Achieved Gold in the Pool and in Life
, which earned a glowing review
. Her book is available on Amazon
.