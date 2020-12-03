Special By By Markos Papadatos 42 mins ago in Sports World-class Polish swimmer Kacper Majchrzak chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about being the Cali Condors winning ISL Season 2. He opened up about his favorite moments during the ISL Season 2. "My most favorite moment was when we won the whole season and we raised the trophy. Although from my individual event, I won't forget for a long time my race in the 100 meter freestyle with Caeleb but also winning top two places with Townley in the 200 meter freestyle," he said. Polish swimmer Kacper Majchrzak Mine Kasapoglu, Photo Courtesy of ISL On his takeaways from this ISL season, he stated, "I started to appreciate racing more and became more competitive. In addition, fact that so many events are possible on the highest performance even with the shortest of rest makes this meet so special." Majchrzak had the greatest words about working with team co-captains Caeleb Dressel and Olivia Smoliga and he complimented Lilly Killy for her strong racing as well. "I think they are great leaders, they gave a lot of support and encouragement to the entire team. They are very positive and fun people to be on the team with," he said. Polish swimmer Kacper Majchrzak Mine Kasapoglu, Photo Courtesy of ISL Regarding his future plans, he said, "I am still training for the Polish Nationals Championships. Next, I'm thinking of a short Christmas break. However, the Olympics in Tokyo are still a big part of my plan. Also, I hope I will be a part of the third season of the ISL." For his fans and supporters, he concluded, "Thank you everyone for your support and energy. I know you couldn't be present on stands but hopefully next season you could watch your favorite team live. Go Dors." To learn more about Polish swimmer Kacper Majchrzak, follow him on View this post on Instagram A post shared by ◽Kacper Majchrzak (@_kacper_majchrzak) On winning ISL Season 2, he remarked, "It is an amazing feeling. It was very competitive but I am happy that our team won overall. The atmosphere was great and you could feel the energy on the pool deck. I'm glad this meet took place. The organization did a tremendous job by pulling this together, so thank you for that."He opened up about his favorite moments during the ISL Season 2. "My most favorite moment was when we won the whole season and we raised the trophy. Although from my individual event, I won't forget for a long time my race in the 100 meter freestyle with Caeleb but also winning top two places with Townley in the 200 meter freestyle," he said.On his takeaways from this ISL season, he stated, "I started to appreciate racing more and became more competitive. In addition, fact that so many events are possible on the highest performance even with the shortest of rest makes this meet so special."Majchrzak had the greatest words about working with team co-captains Caeleb Dressel and Olivia Smoliga and he complimented Lilly Killy for her strong racing as well. "I think they are great leaders, they gave a lot of support and encouragement to the entire team. They are very positive and fun people to be on the team with," he said.Regarding his future plans, he said, "I am still training for the Polish Nationals Championships. Next, I'm thinking of a short Christmas break. However, the Olympics in Tokyo are still a big part of my plan. Also, I hope I will be a part of the third season of the ISL."For his fans and supporters, he concluded, "Thank you everyone for your support and energy. I know you couldn't be present on stands but hopefully next season you could watch your favorite team live. Go Dors."To learn more about Polish swimmer Kacper Majchrzak, follow him on Instagram More about Kacper Majchrzak, Swimmer, Polish, isl More news from Kacper Majchrzak Swimmer Polish isl