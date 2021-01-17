Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Sports Addis - MLB player Antoine Duplantis ("New York Mets") chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about the upcoming baseball camp in Addis, Lousiana, at the end of the month, and his latest endeavors. "Being with the New York Mets has been good," he said. "They keep us informed as much as they can in these unsure times. I want to be a little bit better every day, mentally and physically." On January 30, 2021, he is looking forward to being a part of a Pro Skills Baseball Camp at Myhand Park in Addis, Louisiana. "This baseball camp will involve a little bit of instruction and some fun," he said. "It will be instructional at the beginning and then, they play a couple of games and get people excited about baseball." While he doesn't have any New Year's resolutions for 2021, his goal is to "keep getting better every day." Antoine was thrilled for his younger brother, Mondo Duplantis, who broke three world records in 2020 in the men's pole vault (two indoors and one outdoors), and Mondo was subsequently named "World Male Athlete of the Year." "That was awesome. Mondo ended up having a pretty good year despite everything that was going on in the world," he said. His parents, Helena and Greg Duplantis were recognized with the prestigious "Coaching Achievement Award." "That was awesome. They deserve it. They not only coached him last year but his entire life. I'm sure they shaped him into who he is today," he said. He shared that during the quarantine he honed his golf skills, and he watched The Queen's Gambit and he played a little bit of chess. "There is a silver lining in this pandemic. I definitely learned a few things with baseball and it gave me the opportunity to have some time off and try some things that I wouldn't necessarily have been able to try during a season. I got to experiment a little bit more than I usually would have," he said. Over the summer, he enjoyed visiting family in Europe, especially since he hasn't been there in nine years. Regarding the title of the current chapter of his life, he responded, "Growth." If he weren't a baseball player, he revealed that he would try golf, soccer, and track as his alternate choices in sports. He defined the word success as "reaching his potential when he is done with his career in baseball or whatever he is doing." "Also, doing everything I can to be the best version of myself," he said. For his supporters, he expressed his appreciation. "I appreciate them and they help me stay motivated when times are tough. They keep me happy, motivated, and humbled," he said. To learn more about MLB player "I have been good," he admitted. "I have been training and doing the same routine, a lot of the same things. During the quarantine, every few months, I had to find a new place to train or hit. 