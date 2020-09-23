View this post on Instagram

@thegunnybunny Gunnar Bentz January 3, 1996 USA - Olympic Gold Medalist - 16-time NCAA All-American Gunnar was born in Atlanta, Georgia and began swimming for Dynamo Swim Club when he was 11 years old. Gunnar attended the University of Georgia, receiving degrees in Management and Aerospace Studies. During his collegiate career, Gunnar became the most decorated male UGA swimmer in history, earning 16 First-Team All-America honors as well as becoming UGA Swimming’s first male Olympic Gold Medalist. His favorite quote is by the prophetic Sir Thomas Carlyle: “Work while it is called To-day, for the Night cometh wherein no man can work.”