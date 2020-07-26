In a post of Instagram
, Lima revealed that his first week of practice is completed at the Gloria Sports Arena in Turkey, in preparation of the upcoming International Swimming League (ISL) second season. He is excited to be competing for the Energy Standard swimming team with James Gibson, MBE as the coach and General Manager. Lima specializes in the breaststroke.
In April of 2020, Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Felipe Lima
about the postponement of the Tokyo Olympic Games to 2021 and the ISL Solidarity Program, which helps world-class athletes during the pandemic.
