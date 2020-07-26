Email
article imageFelipe Lima is training in Turkey for upcoming second ISL season

By Markos Papadatos     47 mins ago in Sports
Brazilian swimmer Felipe Lima is training in Turkey as part of Energy Standing swimming team for upcoming International Swimming League (ISL) season.
In a post of Instagram, Lima revealed that his first week of practice is completed at the Gloria Sports Arena in Turkey, in preparation of the upcoming International Swimming League (ISL) second season. He is excited to be competing for the Energy Standard swimming team with James Gibson, MBE as the coach and General Manager. Lima specializes in the breaststroke.
In April of 2020, Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Felipe Lima about the postponement of the Tokyo Olympic Games to 2021 and the ISL Solidarity Program, which helps world-class athletes during the pandemic.
For more information on Olympic swimmer Felipe Lima, follow him on Instagram and on Twitter.
