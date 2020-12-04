Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Sports Asian swimmer Eddie Wang chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about winning ISL Season 2 with the Cali Condors. On winning the second season of the ISL with the Cali Condors, he said, "I feel very happy and excited. We have very good swimmers and coaches. Everyone's efforts are not in vain." View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eddie Wang 王冠閎 (@eddie_wang123) Regarding his daily motivations, Wang said, " I always feel that I am still not good enough. There are many people who are better than me, so I have to work harder." This ISL season, Wang broke several records, including the world junior record in the men's 200 meter butterfly. "I felt quite happy, but there is still a lot to be improved," he said. For young and aspiring swimmers, Wang said, "Don't forget the original intention, train hard and stay passionate about swimming." When asked about his proudest moments in swimming, he responded, "I think it's the moment that I see my improvement." Wang was born and raised in Taipei City, and he is a Chinese Taipei record holder. He graduated from Taipei Municipal Jianguo High School in 2020 and he is currently attending the National Taiwan Normal University majoring in Physical Education. He also loves to play basketball and badminton with his teammate after training. In his spare time, Wang likes to relax by watching NBA games and movie series. Wang defined the word success as fulfilling his dreams and his goals. To learn more about Cali Condors swimmer Eddie Wang, follow him on Cali Condors swimmer Eddie Wang Cali Condors He expressed that he is proud to be one of the Cali Condors, and he praised the team's General Manager Jason Lezak. "I think working with Jason gives me a sense of peace and allows me to do what I should do with confidence," he remarked.On winning the second season of the ISL with the Cali Condors, he said, "I feel very happy and excited. We have very good swimmers and coaches. Everyone's efforts are not in vain."Regarding his daily motivations, Wang said, " I always feel that I am still not good enough. There are many people who are better than me, so I have to work harder."This ISL season, Wang broke several records, including the world junior record in the men's 200 meter butterfly. "I felt quite happy, but there is still a lot to be improved," he said.For young and aspiring swimmers, Wang said, "Don't forget the original intention, train hard and stay passionate about swimming."When asked about his proudest moments in swimming, he responded, "I think it's the moment that I see my improvement."Wang was born and raised in Taipei City, and he is a Chinese Taipei record holder. He graduated from Taipei Municipal Jianguo High School in 2020 and he is currently attending the National Taiwan Normal University majoring in Physical Education.He also loves to play basketball and badminton with his teammate after training. In his spare time, Wang likes to relax by watching NBA games and movie series.Wang defined the word success as fulfilling his dreams and his goals.To learn more about Cali Condors swimmer Eddie Wang, follow him on Instagram and check out his Facebook page More about Eddie Wang, Swimmer, cali condors, world junior, Record Eddie Wang Swimmer cali condors world junior Record isl