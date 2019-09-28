Dara Torres headed to U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Hall of Fame

By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Sports 12-time Olympic medalist swimmer Dara Torres has another major accolade to add to her resume of accomplishments. She will be inducted into the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Hall of Fame. She expressed her gratitude via a post on the USA Swimming Facebook page, where she thanked all the fans that voted for her for this recognition. "I am so so excited," she admitted, prior to adding that "more than anything" she is "humbled and honored." Torres acknowledged that this year she is being inducted in a class with some "incredible athletes." "This is something I never dreamed that I would be a part of," she said. "I am very grateful that you guys voted me in. Thank you so much and thank you to USA Swimming for all the wonderful years and experiences in my life." She is tied for the most decorated female swimmer in history (with 12 medals: four gold, four silver, and four bronze), and she is the first American to swim at five Olympics. Global Wellness Ambassador for CaniBrands Recently, Torres has taken on the role of Chief Lifestyle and Wellness Officer for the CBD (Cannabidiol) company, where she is helping to educate and empower people to explore natural, plant-based alternatives for health and wellness. As a 12-time Olympic medalist and fitness advocate for women and mothers, she sees CaniBrands and CBD as a pathway to a better lifestyle and fitness performance when one hits their 40s, 50s and beyond. Torres noted that CaniBrands makes it easy to take a natural approach to help with daily aches and pain, sleep, focus, energy and all the things that happen for active men and women over the age of 40. These products combine sustainably sourced CBD with a blend of vitamins, nutrients and herbal extracts to support holistic wellness. For more information on Torres' partnership with Canibrands, check out their To learn more about accomplished Olympic swimmer Dara Torres, check out her The class of 2019 will be recognized and inducted at a formal awards dinner on November 1 at the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Training Center in Colorado Springs.She expressed her gratitude via a post on the USA Swimming Facebook page, where she thanked all the fans that voted for her for this recognition. "I am so so excited," she admitted, prior to adding that "more than anything" she is "humbled and honored."Torres acknowledged that this year she is being inducted in a class with some "incredible athletes." "This is something I never dreamed that I would be a part of," she said. "I am very grateful that you guys voted me in. Thank you so much and thank you to USA Swimming for all the wonderful years and experiences in my life."She is tied for the most decorated female swimmer in history (with 12 medals: four gold, four silver, and four bronze), and she is the first American to swim at five Olympics.Recently, Torres has taken on the role of Chief Lifestyle and Wellness Officer for the CBD (Cannabidiol) company, where she is helping to educate and empower people to explore natural, plant-based alternatives for health and wellness.As a 12-time Olympic medalist and fitness advocate for women and mothers, she sees CaniBrands and CBD as a pathway to a better lifestyle and fitness performance when one hits their 40s, 50s and beyond.Torres noted that CaniBrands makes it easy to take a natural approach to help with daily aches and pain, sleep, focus, energy and all the things that happen for active men and women over the age of 40. These products combine sustainably sourced CBD with a blend of vitamins, nutrients and herbal extracts to support holistic wellness.For more information on Torres' partnership with Canibrands, check out their official homepage To learn more about accomplished Olympic swimmer Dara Torres, check out her official Facebook page and her website More about Dara torres, Hall of fame, US, Olympic, Paralympic Dara torres Hall of fame US Olympic Paralympic