Special By By Markos Papadatos 8 hours ago in Sports Multi-faceted Swiss photographer Daniel Mitchell chatted with Digital Journal about his upcoming sporting events for 2018, and he opened up about latest advances in technological and photographic equipment. Veteran photographer Daniel Mitchell. Photo Cagan The photographer further noted that his company is not just about photography. "The company is now working more and more actively with many clients on the creation of video, social media content, brand-promotion, and advertising media. I think these areas will supply the most growth in 2018. It is very exciting time in this field and the market demand is high for quality work," he said. "I am working hard now to get my latest advertising brochure finished and in circulation. This is an ever-changing document as the company grows, new services are offered, and of course, revisions to pricing." Usain Bolt Daniel Mitchell European Athletic Championships in Berlin Regarding his forthcoming projects, Mitchell shared, "One of the major events of 2018 will be the European Athletic Championships in Berlin, in August of 2018, as well as the Diamond League events in Switzerland and around Europe. As usual, this is hugely interesting as I know many athletes and many of the photographers who will be at the events. The high-visibility athletic events never become routine for me. There is always a high-level of energy and excitement in Athletics every year as new athletes have their break-out moments at these types of events." International Ski Federation (FIS) event in Wengen, Switzerland Art on Ice 2017 Daniel Mitchell In the meantime, he noted that he will be at the International Ski Federation (FIS) event in Wengen, Switzerland. "This event will feature Men's Alpine Downhill and Slalom events. This event in particular is not just about taking and selling images, but also to have time with other photographers and staff I have known for many years," he said. Art on Ice 2017 Daniel Mitchell The first part of this year has Mitchell Media very busy working with startup-companies creating video content for social media, web, and printed content. "In addition, there are very many other high-profile events I will be involved with this year including two world-class cycling events (Tour-de-Romandie and Tour-de-Suisse), The ice skating gala Art-On-Ice, The World Cup Snow Polo event in St. Moritz, Switzerland, the sailing regatta Bol d’Or Mirabaud on Lake Geneva, The Freeride World Tour (Xtreme Verbier) final in Verbier, Switzerland, and several other sporting events locally around the globe. On top of all of this, we will stay quite busy with local and regional sporting events, weddings, graduations, and events," he explained. Snow Polo World Cup St. Moritz 2017 Daniel Mitchell Mitchell talks latest advances in technological and photographic equipment "I have added three new video cameras (4K) to the camera line-up," he said. "As I am doing a lot more video work, these will be used a lot to help capture event video from multiple angles. One new fun addition is a camera-equipped drone. Drone images and video is a real game changer. This aerial media can be very stunning and I have many ideas on how I will put this to work for me. Drones present a whole new suite of challenges from the technical side such as flying and controlling to issues such as legal, risk, and insurances." Budapest Open Daniel Mitchell In addition, Mitchell has added several new high-end camera lenses for sporting events as well as some artistic and creative components such as ultra-wide angle lenses and filters. "I am also very active in my photo studio. For now, most of the work in my studio is photographing models, doing family portraits, and simply photos for social media and special requests. On a side note, as a former New York resident, my studio is named 'Studio 911' in memory of the fallen victims," he said. "Finally, for complimenting the video work, I have added a studio quality audio microphone for the purpose of voice-overs. This has already been used heavily in the first months." Lausanne Diamond League Daniel Mitchell To learn more about Swiss photographer Read More: Last year, Daniel Mitchell chatted with On his plans for 2018, Mitchell said, "First, I am in the process of changing the company from an individual ownership to a limited liability company. This will take a little time, but will assist me to grow the company quicker and bigger. 