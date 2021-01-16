Special By By Markos Papadatos 20 mins ago in Sports San Antonio - Three-time Olympic gold medalist swimmer Ryan Murphy chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos at a virtual mixed zone following the TYR Pro Swim Series meet in San Antonio, Texas. "That was nice. It was nice to get back into the long course pool. The last time I raced long course was back in March in Des Moines, Iowa. It is nice to work through some strategies in the long course pool," he said. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ryan Murphy (@ryan_f_murphy) International Swimming League Season 2 He opened up about racing in the International Swimming League (ISL) Season 2 in Budapest, Hungary, for the Los Angeles Current with Lenny Krayzelburg as his General Manager. Murphy served as a co-captain of the LA Current team, along with Beryl Gastaldello. "That was great. It was a really awesome experience," he admitted about spending six weeks in the ISL bubble in Budapest. "That was a really good test in learning how to swim back to back. I learned how to pick up the emotions and then, learn how to bring myself back down and pick myself back up again. I am super glad that I was a part of that." Goldfish Swim School Murphy enjoys partnering with the Goldfish Swim School, as its brand ambassador, and last month, he partook in the "12 Days of Fishaways." "Goldfish is doing a really nice job," he said. "I am super happy to be partnered with a company like Goldfish. They are doing incredible things to grow the sport at a grassroots level and that's something I am really proud of." "Goldfish is putting through over 100,000 kids in swimming lessons per month, and they are saving lives. The stats are pretty astounding. Simply doing a formalized swimming lesson reduces the risk of drowning by 88 percent. They are doing a great thing for society and I am really happy to be a part of that company," he acknowledged. He shared that his New Year's resolutions for 2021 are to "live in the moment." "Enjoy every day, cultivate your relationships, and I think that's the biggest thing," he said. "I love what I am doing and I love who I am around, and that's where I keep my focus." To learn more about the Goldfish Swim School, check out its For more information on Olympic swimmer Ryan Murphy, follow him on On January 16, Murphy won the men's 100 meter backstroke race at the TYR Pro Swim Series meet in San Antonio, Texas, with a time of 53.55 seconds."That was nice. It was nice to get back into the long course pool. The last time I raced long course was back in March in Des Moines, Iowa. It is nice to work through some strategies in the long course pool," he said.He opened up about racing in the International Swimming League (ISL) Season 2 in Budapest, Hungary, for the Los Angeles Current with Lenny Krayzelburg as his General Manager. Murphy served as a co-captain of the LA Current team, along with Beryl Gastaldello."That was great. It was a really awesome experience," he admitted about spending six weeks in the ISL bubble in Budapest. "That was a really good test in learning how to swim back to back. I learned how to pick up the emotions and then, learn how to bring myself back down and pick myself back up again. I am super glad that I was a part of that."Murphy enjoys partnering with the Goldfish Swim School, as its brand ambassador, and last month, he partook in the "12 Days of Fishaways." "Goldfish is doing a really nice job," he said. "I am super happy to be partnered with a company like Goldfish. They are doing incredible things to grow the sport at a grassroots level and that's something I am really proud of.""Goldfish is putting through over 100,000 kids in swimming lessons per month, and they are saving lives. The stats are pretty astounding. Simply doing a formalized swimming lesson reduces the risk of drowning by 88 percent. They are doing a great thing for society and I am really happy to be a part of that company," he acknowledged.He shared that his New Year's resolutions for 2021 are to "live in the moment." "Enjoy every day, cultivate your relationships, and I think that's the biggest thing," he said. "I love what I am doing and I love who I am around, and that's where I keep my focus."To learn more about the Goldfish Swim School, check out its official website and its Facebook page For more information on Olympic swimmer Ryan Murphy, follow him on Instagram Twitter , and check out his website More about Ryan murphy, TYR Pro Swim Series, Texas, Swimmer Ryan murphy TYR Pro Swim Series Texas Swimmer